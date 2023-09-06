Carlsbad man arrested for June shooting, stabbing

A Carlsbad man was arrested Monday and accused of a shooting and stabbing in June near Friendship Park.

Jeremy Melendrez, 41, was arrested after a standoff with the Carlsbad Police Department’s tactical team in the 2100 block of Primrose Street, read a news release.

Police were initially called to the 2100 block of Algerita after a woman was shot, police said. She was later transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The Current-Argus could not confirm the woman's current health status.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the suspect, Melendrez, fled on foot. The area was secured, and police said additional information led them to the residence on Primrose where gunshots were heard coming from inside the home, police said. The Eddy County Regional SWAT team was activated, along with its Crisis Negotiation Team.

A shelter-in-place order was made for the block for about an hour, according to a Facebook post from the Eddy County Office of Emergency Management.

Melendrez was identified through a window, police said, and allegedly fired multiple rounds at SWAT officers. After chemical munitions were used, he exited the house and was arrested without incident, police said.

He was served two felony warrants tied to the June stabbing and shooting, police said.

He was booked at about 3 p.m. Monday, according to records from the Eddy County Detention Center, on several aggravated assault and battery charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and 14 charges of assaulting a peace officer as a result of the Monday incident.

Melendrez was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm, shooting from a motor vehicle causing personal injury and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Those charges stemmed from a woman found shot in the head June 6 in the 500 block of East Church Street, after she said the suspect was seen arguing with someone but then approached the woman’s car and fired twice.

The woman did not initially identify Melendrez as the shooter during an interview at Carlsbad Medical Center.

Later that day, police were called to the 900 block of Franklin Street where a man said he was stabbed as he was doing his laundry at an apartment complex.

The man said the suspect approached him and asked about “some packages” and brandished a knife, striking the man several times.

Neighbors who said they witnessed the incident identified Melendrez as the attacker, police said.

Melendrez was previously tied to the 2002 killing of Sasha Hedgecock and charged with murder in 2017 after being linked to the crime by DNA.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter and Melendrez filed an Alford plea, indicating a formal admission of guilt but expressing innocence to the charges.

Melendrez was given a suspended sentence of six years in prison and two years’ parole on Feb. 19, 2018, by Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler Gray.

