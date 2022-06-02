Carlsbad man charged with aggravated assault after waving a gun in public at Water Park

A Carlsbad man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly waving a gun at some people Tuesday at the Carlsbad Water Park.

Frankie Renteria, 20, was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, read a Carlsbad Police Department news release.

Renteria allegedly pulled the gun out of a leather bag and confronted three teenagers inside the water park complex around 5 p.m. Tuesday, per a criminal complaint filed by Carlsbad Police.

Police alleged that Renteria then tried to dispose of the gun by giving it to a 14-year-old boy who ran from police when they responded to the water park. The gun was found inside a bag near a bridge along the Pecos River, stated the criminal complaint.

During an interview with police, the child told police he grabbed the bag and did not want Renteria to get in trouble, read the criminal complaint.

The boy was charged with unlawful taking of a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and resisting, evading and obstructing an officer, per the press release.

Renteria was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. and remained in custody as of Wednesday night, per online jail records.

