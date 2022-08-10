Carlsbad man charged with killing girl in 2020 released from jail months before trial

A Carlsbad man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl in August 2020 was released from the Eddy Detention Center Sunday, according to jail records.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray signed release orders Aug. 1 for Juan Lerma, 34, with six stipulations, according to online court records.

Shuler-Gray ordered Lerma remain at home with a GPS monitor, and only leave his residence for court hearings and to meet with his public defender.

He was ordered not to have contact with any family members under 18 years of age and no contact with witnesses pending trial.

Shuler-Gray also stipulated that Lerma was to have no access to the internet access or social media use, per court records.

Previous:8-year-old Carlsbad girl died from blunt force trauma, father charged with homicide

Lerma was charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence two years ago in the death of Samantha Nickole Rubino, according to court records.

Rubino's body was found wrapped in trash bags in a garbage can by Carlsbad Police at Lerma’s residence on Aug. 1, 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Carlsbad Police Department.

The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) ruled her death a homicide, pointing to blunt force trauma detected on her body during an autopsy.

Lerma's cased stalled in the Fifth Judicial District Court system while various motions ranging from suppressing evidence and statements, continuing with court proceedings and reviewing pretrial detention were navigated according to court records.

Shuler-Gray scheduled a jury trial on the charges for Nov. 14 through Nov. 18 of this year, per court records.

The Current-Argus sought comment from Lerma’s attorney Jacob Phillip Ort and Fifth Judicial District Attorney Spokesperson Justin Dominguez, but neither men returned phone calls on the case.

More:Prior child abuse charges were dropped against man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Juan Lerma released from jail months before trial in daughter's death