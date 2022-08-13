Carlsbad man killed after allegedly pointing gun at Sheriff's deputies

A Carlsbad man was shot and killed Thursday night by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies, New Mexico State Police said.

Gabriel Maestas, 48, allegedly ignored verbal warnings from deputies and pointed a gun at them, State Police said, when they confronted him in a field near the 3900 block of West Texas around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier, deputies responded to an alleged domestic violence incident in the 4000 block of Jones Street involving Maestas, who was allegedly intoxicated and having a dispute with a woman.

More:Deputy injured, suspect detained in officer involved shooting

Investigators said Maestas took the woman's cellphone and a handgun and left the residence.

Deputies received tip Maestas was in the field.

He was struck at least once by gunfire. The name of the law enforcement officers involved was not released to the media.

More:One dead in Eddy County Sheriff's Office officer involved shooting in Carlsbad

“After the shooting, both deputies rendered aid to Maestas until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. Maestas succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead,” said State Police Spokesperson Officer Dusty Francisco.

No law enforcement personnel was injured.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau worked independently determining the alleged events that led to the shooting. Once complete, results of the investigation would be turned over to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office for review, the press release read.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Carlsbad man allegedly intoxicated during officer involved shooting