Carlsbad man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking heroin and meth

A Carlsbad man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Jermaine Ryan Alvarez, 38, pleaded guilty on June 28, 2021 to one count of possession with intent to distribute. Alvarez was in possession of more than 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

Alvarez also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, read a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

He was sentenced May 24 and will be on four years of supervised release once his prison time ends.

Law enforcement began investigating Alvarez based on information received he was selling drugs out of a shed on a property where he was residing in Carlsbad on Oct. 19, 2020, per a plea agreement and other court records.

Pecos Valley Drug Task Force (PVDTF) agents obtained a search warrant for the shed the next day and seized 92.14 net grams of pure methamphetamine and 200.78 net grams of heroin, the press release stated.

As part of a plea agreement, Alvarez admitted the drugs were his and he intended to distribute them, according to the news release.

“We are grateful for the great working relationship we have with the United States Attorney’s Office who prosecuted this case federally,” said PVDTF Commander Lenin Leos.

