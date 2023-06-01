Carlsbad man wanted for trafficking fentanyl

CARLSBAD ― The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force said it is again searching for a Carlsbad man who was allegedly in possession of over 16,000 fentanyl pills he intended to traffic.

A warrant was issued for David Haynes, 55, this week in connection with suspected drug trafficking when a March 20 search of his home on Westernway Road in Carlsbad led to the confiscation of thousands of fentanyl pills inside the home and buried in the back yard.

Agents were there to re-arrest Haynes who in August 2022 was charged with trafficking (by possession with intent to distribute), a charge related to a July 2022 investigation in which he was found in possession of fentanyl.

Haynes would have faced a jury trial in July 2023, but a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in February when he failed to meet the condition of his release.

When agents followed tracks in the backyard of Haynes' home, they said they discovered over 16,000 fentanyl pills buried near a shed.

Fentanyl recovered from a Carlsbad home.

"As the agent inspected further, two plastic cannisters were located, each filled with thousands of fentanyl pills held in separate baggies," a news release from the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force stated.

Equipment for the manufacturing of meth was also located at the property, also buried.

Haynes was again given conditions of release but another warrant was issued March 1 when he again failed to meet them by not submitting to a court ordered drug test.

"These types of flagrant violations will not be tolerated in Eddy County. We are asking the community to help us take this repeat offender off the streets. Turn him in so we can put him behind bars," said Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage.

Anyone on information as to the whereabouts of Haynes is asked to contact PVDTF Commander Lenin Leos at 575-887-5194. Anonymous drug tips can also be reported via Crime Stoppers of Eddy County at 575-887-1888.

Fentanyl found near shed where Brent Sullivan died

The shed where investigators alleged Haynes' buried fentanyl pills were located was, according to investigators, within feet of the location where 12-year-old Brent Sullivan died from a fentanyl overdose in September 2021.

Haynes has not been charged with any crime related to Sullivan's death. Sullivan's mother and grandmother, Alexis Murray and Kellie Smith, were charged with child abuse resulting in death. An autopsy of Sullivan's body determined he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Both women told investigators Sullivan would routinely steal pills they had for trafficking and had overdoses on several other occasions.

A history of drug trafficking

In 2019 was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, for which he satisfactory completed probation, according to court documents.

In July 2022 he was charged with kidnapping in the first-degree and attempt to commit a felony (aggravated battery with great bodily harm). A trial for that case was scheduled for June 2023.

