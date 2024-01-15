New Carlsbad mayor takes reigns of city council

Richard Lopez presided over the Jan. 9 Carlsbad City Council meeting as mayor following his November 2023 election to the position. He became the fourth person to hold the mayoral seat in the last three decades.

According to historical information from the Carlsbad Museum, the position of mayor was occupied by either Gary Perkowski, Bob Forrest or Dale Janway from 1994 through 2024.

Perkowski served as mayor from 1994 through 2002. Forrest became mayor in 2002 and served until 2010. Janway was mayor from 2010 to 2024.

Lopez, who retired as chief of the Carlsbad Fire Department and has not held a public office before, said he planned to take his new role seriously and wants to make sure Carlsbadians are treated fairly.

“That’s why I was a little nervous. I think it went well and I’m excited to continue,” Lopez said.

Carlsbad Mayor Richard Lopez drops the gavel at the conclusion of the Jan. 9, 2024 Carlsbad City Council meeting. It was since his first meeting after being elected in November of 2023.

Lopez said he met with city administrators and city councilors for a full week to gain a better understanding of their roles within the municipal administration.

Ward 2 Councilor Jeff Forrest, whose first term came under the administration of Janway in 2022, complimented Lopez's leadership of the first council meeting.

“I thought it was great. We had some good debates. The mayor did a good job along with the new council members,” he said.

Carlsbad prepares to lobby at the 2024 New Mexico legislative session

With the first city council meeting of 2024 out the way, Carlsbad’s new mayor will turn his attention to the 30-day New Mexico Legislative session which starts Jan. 16.

Lopez said he plans to lobby for Carlsbad during the short session where lawmakers will tackle how to budget record revenues, mostly driven by oil and gas operations in southeast New Mexico, including Eddy County, which contains portions of the Permian Basin.

On Jan. 4, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham introduced a $10.5 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2025 that prioritizes funding of public education, law enforcement and renewable energy, read a news release from her office.

Lopez said since the governor has introduced her budget, the State appears to have the funds to improve road maintenance around Carlsbad along with meeting the affordable housing needs of the community.

“Since it is a short session we’re going to continue with the things Carlsbad has been trying to get to work, that has been done in the past,” Lopez said.

Garwood, Foreman take seats on Carlsbad City Council

Along with Lopez, councilors welcomed Anthony Foreman and Mary Garwood who were elected in November.

Ward 4 Carlsbad City Councilor Anthony Foreman looks over the agenda from the Jan. 9, 2024 Carlsbad City Council meeting. He is starting his first term on council.

Foreman did not have an opponent in November 2023 for the Ward 4 position. He replaced Wes Carter who chose not to run again. Foreman is the second Black city councilor in Carlsbad history, said Jameson Lucas, secretary of the Southeastern New Mexico Historical Society Board of Directors.

Ray Hardwick served on the council from 1968 until 1976 and worked for the National Park Service from 1961 to 1984. Lucas said Hardwick became a church pastor after retiring from civil service in 1984.

Garwood defeated three challengers for the Ward 3 seat vacated by Judith Waters during the November 2023 elections.

Ward 1 councilor Lisa Anaya-Flores and Ward 2 councilor JJ Chavez were reelected to another term in November 2023.

