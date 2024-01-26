Carlsbad men admit to smuggling guns to Mexico via plea deal, face federal charges

Guilty pleas were entered by two men federal officials believed were involved in a gun-smuggling operation based in Carlsbad that was sending weapons to Mexico for sale.

Brian Kain Purdy, 42, and Sabino Alfonso Maldonado, 32, were two of 12 of people arrested last year during a joint law enforcement operation in Carlsbad that sought to break up the illegal firearm operation.

They both pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the U.S., and conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S., records show. Both charges carry separate, five-year federal prison terms and fines of up to $250,000.

In Purdy's agreement with the federal prosecutors, he and the federal prosecutors agreed he should serve 20 months for the charges.

Maldonado's plea agreement cited his "minor" role in the criminal operation and asked the court to assess a lower charge for the crimes.

The men both agreed to testify and help prosecutors continue their investigation and future convictions, via the deals.

A judge will make the final decision at a future sentencing hearing whether or not to accept the plea deals.

Both admitted, via plea deals, that they with a third suspect picked up six guns in Carlsbad, wrapped them in towels and hid them in a Jeep before giving the vehicle to another co-conspirator who drove in from Mexico, and then drove the guns back over the international border for sale.

The driver was stopped by law enforcement on the way to Mexico, and the guns were seized, read a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The guns were found on a federal commerce control list, and neither Purdy nor Maldonado had a license or authorization to export the weapons, the release read.

They both admitted to knowing they were breaking the law, read the release.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Division's El Paso Division, along with the Carlsbad Police Department, Eddy County Sheriff's Office, Pecos Valley Drug Task Force and several other federal agencies and local departments.

Purdy was released pending his sentencing, while Maldonado was held in custody.

