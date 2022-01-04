Carlsbad Municipal School Board meets for first time in 2022 to select new officers

Claudia L Silva, Carlsbad Current-Argus
·2 min read
Tom Hollis and David Lewis at a school board meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.
Tom Hollis and David Lewis at a school board meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.

The Carlsbad Municipal School Board met for the first time in the new year on Monday to recognize its newly elected members and to select new officers.

Robbie Chacon from District 2 was selected to be the board's president, Tom Hollis from District 5 was selected as vice president and Tiffany Shirley from District 3 was selected as board secretary.

"I'm excited about the direction we're headed for and I'm excited to move forward with all the bonds we have to improve schools and keeping kids in (class)," Chacon said.

Chacon was elected in 2019 and is the board's longest-serving member.

"I’m honored to have been selected as the board secretary and looking forward to getting to work with this amazing group serving our great community," Shirley said.

Hollis said he is glad Chacon was chosen as president and will look to him for guidance.

“We’re inexperienced but I think we’ve got a strong board in the sense that we all come from different backgrounds,” Hollis said. "We’ll definitely be reaching out to Robbie when we have questions."

Clancey McMillan, Robbie Chacon, Tiffany Shirley and Dr. Gerry Washburn at a school board meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.
Clancey McMillan, Robbie Chacon, Tiffany Shirley and Dr. Gerry Washburn at a school board meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.

Chacon said most of the new members have served on community and nonprofit boards and are equipped to take on their duties, even if they might need some help at first.

“I think there’s a few things that are different with school boards so that might take some getting used to, but I feel like they have a good idea of how this should run,” Chacon said.

Hollis and Shirley ran unopposed in the November 2021 elections and replaced longtime board members David Shoup and Ron Singleton, respectively.

Superintendent Dr. Gerry Washburn also expressed confidence in the new board members.

"If you look at the group, I think they will do well," Washburn said. "Tom Hollis brings a lot of financial expertise and is well known and respected in the community. Tiffany Shirley has been active in working with kids and is a passionate advocate of making sure their social and emotional needs are met and Clancey McMillan has been very engaged for over a year."

The board also passed a resolution that allows the board's president and secretary to conduct financial business on the school board's behalf.

David Lewis from District 4 nominated all three of the new officers to their position.

Lewis was appointed in July to fill a vacancy left by former board member Trent Cornum who resigned after moving to a different district within Carlsbad.

Claudia Silva is a reporter from the UNM Local Reporting Fellowship. She can be reached at csilva2@currentargus.com, by phone at 575-628-5506 or on Twitter @thewatchpup.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus

