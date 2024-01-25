Carlsbad police: Armed suspect being sought following shooting near Carlsbad Medical Center

A Carlsbad man shot another man near the Carlsbad Medical Center Wednesday night was reportedly armed, dangerous and at large in the city the day after the shooting, according to Carlsbad police.

Police are searching for Ruben Lugo Jr. who allegedly shot and injured a 22-year-old at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Pierce Street, in the parking area of a building next to the hospital.

The man shot was reported in stable condition, read a news release from the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police said Lugo Jr. fled the scene in a vehicle and was not yet arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident stemmed from a conflict between the two men in the parking lot, said Carlsbad Police Capt. Jessie Rodriguez.

It was unclear what specifically the conflict was about before the shooting, or the relationship of the two men.

Lugo Jr. faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of firearms or destructive devices.

“We need some help finding him. The sooner the better,” Rodriguez said. “We’re actively looking for him (Lugo Jr.) based on the information we have on him.”

Although the Carlsbad Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown amid the investigation, no threat was posed to the hospital or its staff, Rodriguez said, and Carlsbad police encouraged anyone in need to continue seeking medical attention at the facility.

Police were aided by surveillance footage of the scene and eyewitnesses to the shooting, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Lugo’s recent charges led to the belief by law enforcement that he could be dangerous if approached.

Lugo Jr. was previously arrested Dec. 14, 2023 on three charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing no great bodily harm, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arraigned on those charges Jan. 23 and pleaded not guilty.

“Based on his past criminal history, he is someone we are very interested in taking into custody, and keeping him in custody,” Rodriguez said.

He asked anyone who sees Lugo or has information as to his whereabouts to call law enforcement and not confront the suspect.

“We do consider him armed and dangerous,” Rodriguez said.

Those with information were asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 and extension 0, or Carlsbad police detective Hoyt Maciain at extension 2219.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Eddy County at eddycountycrimestoppers.com or at 575-887-1888, toll free at 844-786-7227 or on Crimestoppers’ mobile app.

