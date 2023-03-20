Carlsbad police investigate fatal shooting on National Parks Highway

A man was found shot to death on the south end of Carlsbad Monday and police are investigating the shooting.

Carlsbad police did not include the name of victim in the initial news release.

Police said officers were called to the 4300 block of National Parks Highway at about 9 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Investigators spoke with female witness at the scene, the release read.

Emergency responders provided aid to the man but were unsuccessful and he died from his wounds at the scene, police said.

The Carlsbad Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division launched its inquiry immediately, read the release.

According to the news release, police do have a suspect but did not name that person as the investigation continues.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing,” the release read.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Department at 575-885-2111 or Detective Ryan Kinnikin at 575-885-2111 at extension 2216 Sgt. Elizabeth Ferrales at 575885-2111 ext. 2229.

