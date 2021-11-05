Carlsbad police seek two suspects in October shooting and marijuana robbery

Carlsbad Police are seeking two boys in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting death of Eduardo Otero Jr.

Investigators believe one of the boys they are currently seeking shot Otero 11 times, killing him. The body of 22-year-old Otero was found near Cruz Fernandez Park.

The names of the boys were not released by the Carlsbad Police Department, citing the boys as juveniles, or under 18 years old.

Lorenzo Lopez, 18, was arrested and charged with first degree murder Oct. 20 in connection with Otero's death.

A witness alleged Lopez and three other boys conspired to rob marijuana from Otero. The witness allegedly told police that Otero was in possession of two ounces of marijuana at the time of the incident.

The Carlsbad Police Department and Eddy County CrimeStoppers sought the whereabouts of two suspects in the October, 2021 murder of Eduardo Otero Jr.

Something went wrong in the alleged robbery and one of the boys shot Otero with a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The four fled the scene after shots were fired, a criminal complaint against Lopez read.

A CrimeStoppers news release asked the public’s help locating the two boys.

The first suspect is a Hispanic male, weighing 140 pounds, 5-feet, 5-inches tall with brown eyes and reddish brown hair, said Carlsbad Police Lt. Adrian Rivera.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or CrimeStoppers at 575-887-1888 or 844-786-7227. Tips can also be submitted by visiting eddycountycrimestoppers.com.

Lopez remained in the Eddy County Detention Center as of Nov. 5 on no bail and no bond and has a pretrial and detention hearing Nov. 8 before Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray, according to court records.

