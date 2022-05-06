Carlsbad woman found guilty of manslaughter after jury finds she was provoked in argument

A Carlsbad jury determined Ana Rodriguez may have been justified in the 2018 shooting death of a Carlsbad man, choosing to convict her of manslaughter instead of murder.

Rodriguez, 46, was found guilty of manslaughter related to death of Alberto Parraz on Oct. 25, 2018 at 1602 Burgundy St. in Carlsbad. She was charged with second degree murder in Parraz’s death at the time of her arrest.

Investigators determined his death was the result of an argument between the two had smoked methamphetamine before Parraz's death, read a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff’s officials.

Rodriguez told detectives Parraz may have confused their friendship with a relationship as she helped him with household and yard cleaning, according to the criminal complaint.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray presided over the three-day trial that concluded May 4. She instructed the jury to determine if the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office presented enough evidence to convict Rodriguez of either charge, according to court records.

“The difference between second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter is sufficient provocation,” jury instructions stated.

Sufficient provocation is defined as anything which causes someone to lose temporary self-control from anger, rage, or fear, per the jury instructions. Jurors determined Parraz provoked Rodriguez during a verbal and physical fight and she shot him, according to court records.

“Voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included offense of second-degree murder,” said Patrick Melvin, Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Carlsbad.

A sentencing date for Rodriguez was not set, Melvin said.

Rodriguez was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center May 4 by Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies and was held on no bail and no bond, per the jail’s website.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Gary Mitchell did not respond to a request for comment from the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

