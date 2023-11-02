Carlsbad woman who made bomb scare that locked down city avoids jail via plea deal

A woman accused of making a bomb threat that led to a police lockdown in downtown Carlsbad in February took a plea deal and was sentenced to probation on Monday.

Annica Jacobo, 40, pleaded guilty to making a bomb scare, a fourth-degree felony, and in exchange her sentence of 18 months’ incarceration was suspended by the court.

She was ordered to enter an at least six-month substance abuse program within 30 days of the agreement signed by District Judge AnneMarie Lewis on Oct. 30.

She will serve one year of parole and 18 months of probation after being released and given credit for time served of 285 days.

A $5,000 fine was also suspended, and Jacobo was ordered to pay $180 in fees.

Jacobo was arrested Feb. 15 after police said she entered the post office in downtown Carlsbad at 301 N. Canyon St. and told a worker that there was a bomb in her stomach.

The worker told officers Jacobo passed a note on the counter that said the bomb was going to go off in 10 minutes, records show, and that the worker noted what appeared to be a “device” around Jacobo’s stomach.

A shelter in place order was made by police for the nearby area at about 4 p.m. that day, blocking the roads and entrances and exits of local businesses.

Officers contacted Jacobo using a loudspeaker and she was arrested without incident after coming out of the post office.

Police recovered the letter which read “You got about 10 min before an explosion in my belly goes off get U.S. Marshalls,” read the criminal complaint.

In subsequent police interviews, Jacobo maintained that the explosives were in her stomach. Her bag recovered at the scene was found to not have any incendiary devices inside, police said.

A trial was initially ordered for Aug. 21, but an attorney for Jacobo called into question her psychological ability to stand trial.

In a March 23 motion, Jacobo’s then-attorney Levi Chavez called for the court to evaluate Jacobo’s psychological competency for the proceedings.

Chavez also called for a confidential mental evaluation of Jacobo in the same motion, after meeting with her and observing her “assert illogical misunderstandings” of the justice system.

“The undersigned has reason to believe that the defendant lacks sufficient present ability to consult with undersigned with a reasonable degree of understanding,” read the motion.

"LLacks a rational as well as factual understanding of the proceedings defendant is facing and lacks the capacity to assist in her own defense and to comprehend the reasons for punishments.”

The results of the evaluation were sealed, and Jacobo was deemed competent on July 26.

She changed her plea to guilty and a bench trial was held before Lewis on Oct. 30, with the terms of Jacobo’s release set the next day.

