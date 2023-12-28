Carlsbad woman, teen shot on Pompa Street. Police looking for two suspects.

A teenage boy and a woman were injured in what police called a “drive-by-style” shooting on Christmas Eve, and investigators are looking for two suspects.

Carlsbad police were called to the scene at about noon Dec. 24 in the 500 block of Pompa Street for reports of shots fired.

Police said a midsized red SUV drove up to a house and fired multiple rounds into an occupied vehicle.

Carlsbad Police hoped this image would help them find suspects in a shooting reported in the 500 block of Pompa Street on Dec. 24, 2023.

The woman and teenager sustained “non-life threatening” injuries in the shooting, said Carlsbad Police Capt. Jessie Rodriguez, and were given immediate medical attention.

Police did not release the ages, names or any identifying information of the two people shot.

Rodriguez said police did have some information on the suspects but were also withholding those details amid the active investigation.

He said the boy who was shot was an "older" teen.

They would face charges of shooting from a motor vehicle, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon – both third-degree felonies, along with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a fourth-degree felony.

Photographs taken from the scene were publicized in hopes someone nearby would know the identity of the driver, Rodriguez said.

He said police were working to interview people in the area, and witnesses to the shooting.

“We have some leads, but with that image, hopefully we’ll be able to corroborate,” Rodriguez said. “We do have some suspect information. The hope is with that image and the time of day, somebody saw something.”

That neighborhood is known by police for having multiple calls of shots fired in recent months, Rodriguez said, leading police to increase patrols in the area.

“We’ve had a few incidents in that neighborhood,” he said. “It prompts us to increase our presence. On previous incidents in that area, we have made arrests.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Carlsbad Police Detective Hoyte Maciain at 575-885-2111 and extension 2219.

Crimestoppers of Eddy County offered $50 to $5,000 rewards for information leading to arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 575-887-1888 or toll free at 844-786-7227.

Tips can also be submitted online to eddycountycrimestoppers.com or on its mobile app under P3 Tips.

“We hope that the public takes as personal an interest as we do in taking a stand against acts like that,” Rodriguez said. “We rely on information from the people that are on scene. Someone could have been seriously hurt in this or subject to death.”

