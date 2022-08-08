Carlsberg lifts 2022 growth outlook

FILE PHOTO: A bar worker carries a tray of Carlsberg beer in Copenhagen
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish brewer Carlsberg lifted its operating profit growth outlook for this year as it has been able to resume operation in Ukraine and on the back of strong performance in Europe and Asia, it said on Monday.

"The Group has delivered better-than-expected business performance, particularly as a consequence of strong on-trade recovery in our European markets and strong results in many Asian markets," it said in a statement.

Carlsberg suspended production at its Ukrainian breweries after Russia's invasion but has since managed to ramp up at all three sites meaning that its full-year operating result in Ukraine will now again be included in the operating profit.

It now expects "high single-digit-percentage organic growth in operating profit" this year. This replaces a previous guidance from April 21 of -5% to +2% operating growth.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

