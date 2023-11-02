Carlstadt health aide faces charges over death of disabled man in East Hanover

A health aide faces charges in connection with the February death of an East Hanover disabled man, who died after being transported home on his school bus, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The health aide, Emelio J. Rivera, 29, of Carlstadt, was charged on Thursday with one count of endangering another person, a crime of the second degree; and neglect of a disabled person, a crime of the third degree.

On Feb. 10, 2023, East Hanover police responded to a residence on a report of an unconscious male, officials stated.

The man, Matthew Rossi, 19, was wheelchair-bound and had just arrived home on the bus from his school. EMS personnel and East Hanover officers attempted CPR and other life-saving interventions, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.

In a statement, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said the investigation revealed that the victim was accompanied on the bus by Rivera, who was legally responsible for the care of Rossi but neglected to perform certain acts necessary for the victim’s care, thereby creating a substantial risk of the victim’s death.

Rivera has been remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in court.

"The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office extends its condolences to the Rossi family for their loss," Carroll stated. "This complex investigation involved comprehensive analysis of medical reports and other available data and information. I would also like to acknowledge the East Hanover Police officers and medics who worked diligently to try to save the life of the victim."

Members of the East Hanover Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Carlstadt man accused in death of disabled Hanover Park man