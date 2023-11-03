Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Section finals continue and more

Nov. 3—CLOQUET — I guess winter is here ... brrrr.

I hope you've been able to enjoy the changing seasons before it got too chilly. My son enjoyed trick-or-treating this week, even if he did have to wear a winter coat over his costume.

A personal note: Today is my last day at the Cloquet Pine Journal, as I'm joining a nonprofit newsroom called Project Optimist later this month. I've enjoyed the nearly four years (wow!) I've spent as editor of the CPJ, and I'll miss interacting with our readers and working with our staff the most.

Don't worry though — this newsletter isn't going anywhere! Starting next week, Rick Lubbers, executive editor of the Duluth News Tribune, will take over.

In the meantime, here are this week's headlines:

Cloquet High School staff organized

College Knowledge Month in October to help seniors work on their post-graduation plans.

They set up information sessions with representatives from the military branches, helped students work on college and technical school applications and made time to answer questions.

Submissions are now being accepted for

the 12th edition of "The Thunderbird Review,"

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's literary journal.

Reporter Jess Waldbillig dives into some of the history of the publication, as well as the categories available for submission.

Led by sisters Kyra and Maya Johnson,

the Esko volleyball team punched its ticket to the Section 7AA final with a 3-1 victory over Mesabi East

on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Results from the Section 7AAA football championship matchup between Esko and Pequot Lakes, as well as those from Cloquet vs. Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAA volleyball final can be found at

pinejournal.com.

* Carlton County Animal Rescue has teamed up with Cloquet Community Education

to host a free workshop

for people interested in building winter shelters for stray cats.

* The Carlton County DAV and DAV Auxiliary

have released information about their 8th annual free Thanksgiving meal.

* I used to love wooly bear caterpillars as a kid, so it was interesting

to learn more about them in this week's Northland Nature column.

