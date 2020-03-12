Carly Pierce and Michael Ray call Nashville a ‘big family’

In the aftermath of devastating tornadoes in Tennessee on March 3 that left 25 dead, country stars -- and real-life couple -- Carly Pearce and Michael Ray told "GMA" they are prouder than ever to be a part of the "tight-knit" Nashville community.

MORE: Country stars react to tornado that hit Nashville music community

While Pearce called it a "big family," Ray described the musical city as a "town full of passionate people” who feel the need to help out when they see their city “torn to pieces.” Despite the heartbreaking reason, he said it’s inspiring "to see everybody come together like that."

"It’s a big city," the "Her World or Mine" singer continued, "but I don’t think it’s really completely lost that small-town feel -- even though there’s cranes everywhere."

"Devastation and tragedy, I feel, really make people realize what’s important and how petty we make certain things," Pearce said.

The voice of a movement

Though she is no stranger to hitting back at body shamers, Pearce recently opened up about something fans might not know about her: a lifelong struggle with body image.

MORE: Chad Michael Murray stars in country singer Michael Ray's music video for 'Her World or Mine'

"It's been a very big part of my journey,” the 29-year-old explained, noting that some don’t realize how their comments have the power to stick with people for years and years. “I’ve dealt with a lot of things I think all of us deal with.”

Pearce also wants fans to know that, just because she may look a certain way, that doesn’t mean she is immune to the same insecurities everyone else may have.

“Even though people see me on TV or they see me airbrushed on a magazine or whatever, I have those struggles, too,” the “Every Little Thing” singer, who is celebrating the recent release of her self-titled sophomore album, pointed out. “I want to be able to be a voice of humanizing something that we all go through.”

The power of women

Ray -- who married Pearce last year on Oct. 6 -- said he is today because of all the women around him who have shaped him.

MORE: Carly Pearce hits back at body shamer: 'There's no right or wrong answer to your body'

“I grew up surrounded by women,” he said, recalling that he watched his grandfather with his grandmother and took notes. “I work better with women.”

"I think there’s a reason why God went, 'Hey, this guy needs somebody to keep his life in order.' I mean, I’ll admit it, I’d be lost [without them],” the 31-year-old laughed. “I’m very blessed to be surrounded by a bunch of ‘em.”

He even suggested the phrase “behind every good man is a good woman” could use some updating and, instead, it should be “beside every good man is a good woman.”

Making sweet music together

Though they have yet to co-write a song --- the lovebirds have a duet out called, “Finish Your Sentences.”

MORE: Dixie Chicks drop 'Gaslighter,' their 1st new music in 14 years

“I just felt like it really embodied where we were at in our relationship,” Pearce remembered,” which was getting to know each other falling in love.”

Given the fact that country music is known for its storytelling nature, what does the pair view as the most important ingredient to making a memorable duet?

Pearce suggested that it helps to actually be in a relationship as she rattled off iconic duos like Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood and Johnny Cash with June Carter where there was an evident “bond” between them.

“I think, for me, a true duet is the back and forth, when you can really hear the conversation between the two artists,” Ray concluded. “There's a chemistry there that you can't train. It’s just the realness. That’s a big component.”

Carly Pierce and Michael Ray call Nashville a ‘big family’ originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com