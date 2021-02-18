Carlyle-backed software firm WingArc1st launches $172 million IPO

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's software company WingArc1st Inc, which is backed by U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc, on Thursday launched an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 18.2 billion yen ($171.8 million), a regulatory filing showed.

The Tokyo-based WingArc1st, which develops and sells business software, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 16, according to the filing with the Ministry of Finance.

That is the third attempt by Carlyle to float the company, and a successful listing would be the first time an IPO that had failed twice in Tokyo was eventually completed.

Reuters earlier this week reported the U.S. fund was set to win approval for the IPO as early as Thursday.

Carlyle owns 34.79% of WingArc1st, which has a market value of 46.5 billion yen, and the fund aims to sell all shares in the offering, the filing showed.

Carlyle bought WingArc1st from Japan's Orix Corp for an undisclosed sum in 2016. It shelved IPO plans in 2019 because of market conditions and again last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlyle now looks likely to take advantage of the Japanese stock market's surge to its highest in 30 years. A successful IPO would be Carlyle's eighth in Japan.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said that while 18 Japanese companies including WingArc1st postponed their IPOs last year because of the coronavirus, 11 of them had successfully listed by the end of January.

($1 = 105.9200 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guide

  • What's in a phone call? Joe Biden's caution towards Israel may hinge on sensitive election

    After weeks of speculation from Israeli diplomats and reporters about why Joe Biden was delaying his first call to one of America's closest allies, the US president has finally spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But the hour-long call has done little to dampen the suggestion that Mr Biden is deliberately keeping the Israeli leader at arm's length. In the four weeks since Mr Biden took office, he has spoken with the leaders of virtually every other US ally - as well as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Danny Danon, from Mr Netanyahu's Likud Party, made clear the frustrations many of his colleagues felt at the snub, tweeting a list of the countries Mr Biden had already called. “Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?” he concluded. Conservative politicians in the US, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, also accused the Biden administration of "snubbing" Israel.

  • Police clash with residents in Portland over discarded food after power outage

    Video and photos showed mountains of food, including packaged meat, large juice cartons, and dairy products.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Pentagon rethinking how to array forces to focus on China

    The Biden administration faces a conundrum as it rethinks the positioning of military forces around the world: How to focus more on China and Russia without retreating from longstanding Mideast threats — and to make this shift with potentially leaner Pentagon budgets. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a monthslong “global posture” review just days after taking office. It will assess how the United States can best arrange and support its far-flung network of troops, weapons, bases and alliances to buttress President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Biden administration sending generators to Texas amid power outages

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that the Biden administration is sending emergency generators to Texas amid ongoing power outages and freezing weather. Why it matters: Huge swaths of Texas have been without electricity for days due to critical failures in the state's power grid. The outages come while a winter storm continues to pummel the state, causing unsafe conditions and a desperate need for heat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel on to the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power," said Psaki."FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request," she added. President Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas over the weekend.The big picture: Outages are also affecting Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma, per the Washington Post. Over a dozen deaths have been attributed to the situation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data

    Danuta Skowronski and Gaston De Serres said their findings were derived from Pfizer's documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These findings were also similar to the first-dose efficacy of 92.1% reported for Moderna Inc's mRNA-1273 vaccine, Skowronski and De Serres said in their letter published https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2036242 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Biden news - live: Texas called a ‘failed state’ with 23 dead as GOP fractures amid Trump attack on McConnell

    Follow the latest updates

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest