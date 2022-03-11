Carlyle to Buy Dainese Group

MILAN – Global investment firm Carlyle is buying Dainese Group – which makes motorcycling clothing, sportswear and protective gear – from Bahrain-based investment fund Investcorp and founder Lino Dainese.

Cristiano Silei is to stay on as Dainese’s chief executive officer.

More from WWD

The deal, subject to customary regulatory approvals, will help support Dainese’s international expansion, particularly in China and the U.S., by investing in the brand’s direct-to-consumer distribution channels as well as potential acquisitions.

While financial details were not disclosed, sources peg Dainese’s 2021 revenues at around 250 million euros and estimate an enterprise value of 630 million euros.

Equity for the investment will be provided by Carlyle Europe Partners (CEP) V, a 6.4 billion euro fund investing in European opportunities across a range of sectors and industries.

The transaction is in sync with Carlyle’s long-term focus on consumer goods, a sector in which it has invested more than $20 billion to date.

The fund has supported the growth and international expansion of brands including Moncler, Golden Goose, Design Holding and, last year, in premium streetwear retailer End.

“We were attracted by the company’s unique brand identity, long heritage and leadership in innovation,” said Massimiliano Caraffa, managing director leading consumer and retail for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team. “Leveraging our global network and expertise in scaling consumer brands, we are excited to support Dainese in the next chapter of its growth journey, building upon its distinctive customer-centric ‘head-to-toe’ product offering and unmatched technical excellence.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, Dainese Group has engineered and patented inventions in the world of safety and protection, including the back protector and the first wearable airbag for motorcyclists, in collaboration with world champions, including motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi.

Story continues

Silei described Carlyle as “the ideal partner,” that “understands and appreciates the core values and vision for growth of the group.” He added that with the fund’s “track record and expertise in this sector,” he was confident it will “help achieve our ambitious goals for growth and further internationalization.”

Dainese has a network of 38 directly operated stores and a direct e-commerce site. Dainese in 2007 acquired motorcycle helmets maker AGV, founded in 1917. TCX, a motorcycling shoes brand, was acquired in 2020. Dainese counts more than 1,000 employees and is present in 96 countries across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Carlyle was advised by Bank of America, DVR Capital, Unicredit and Latham & Watkins.