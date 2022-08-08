Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawn Lim
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kewsong Lee
    CEO, The Carlyle Group

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago when Carlyle’s founders ceded leadership duties to a new pair of co-heads. That arrangement didn’t last.

Lee, 56, became the sole boss in September 2020 after a power tussle that led to co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin leaving. Now, Lee’s exit has come as a surprise to many executives too. With his five-year employment agreement due to expire at the end of the year, Lee and board directors clashed over his contract in recent discussions, said a person familiar with the matter.

Co-Founder Bill Conway, current non-executive co-chairman, will step in as interim CEO during the search for a successor, the company said in a statement.

At the start of 2022, Carlyle bumped Lee’s base salary more than threefold to $1 million.

For all of the private equity industry’s attempts to tout its prowess at fixing and reshaping companies, many firms have struggled to navigate a smooth transfer of leadership and shake off the hallmarks of their founders.

Lee had been trying to diversify revenues, make profits less tied to markets’ boom-and-bust cycles and lift Carlyle’s stock price. That task is needed more than ever, with volatile markets making it harder to take companies public or sell them at high prices.

In his aggressive attempts to remake the firm, Lee -- a former Warburg Pincus dealmaker who joined Carlyle in 2013 -- made changes that at times put him at odds with the old guard. He tried to knit competing factions and restructure teams to make dealmakers work more closely together. He also staffed the top ranks with new faces and tried to shift the Washington-based firm’s power center toward New York.

Shares of Carlyle have dropped 31% this year, underperforming rivals including Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Carlyle posted a 34% increase in distributable earnings in the second quarter, as it grew its credit business and boosted fee streams. Still, Lee said at the time that the industry faces an uncertain environment as the Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates and tackle inflation. Valuations will need to reset before deal activity picks up across the industry, he said.

A newly formed search committee will help find a permanent successor, Carlyle said. The company also formed a CEO office to assist Conway and make a “seamless transition” once a replacement has been identified.

(Updates with salary in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle Chief Executive to Step Down

    Private-equity firm says Kewsong Lee will step down as CEO immediately and leave the firm at the end of this year.

  • Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday its chief executive officer (CEO) Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. In a statement, Carlyle said it and Lee mutually agreed they would not renew Lee's contract as CEO which finishes by end-2022, without disclosing reasons. The firm, which announced earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee also stepped down as a board member.

  • Siemens Energy warns of deeper net loss over Russia restructuring

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power industry, on Monday warned of a deeper than previously expected net loss in 2022, on a charge of around 200 million euros ($204 million) due to the restructuring of its business in Russia. The company, which is maintaining the turbines of the Nord Stream 1 Portovaya compressor station, said its net loss would exceed the 560 million euro loss in 2021 by the charge, which is reported as a special item. Siemens Energy, which was spun off from Siemens in 2022 and owns a majority in struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, previously expected its 2022 net loss to be on par with last year.

  • Investors in STV Group (LON:STVG) have unfortunately lost 7.9% over the last five years

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Police seek to identify man who pushed another onto the CTA tracks

    Do you recognize this man? Chicago Police say he pushed a 26-year-old man onto the CTA tracks. The push can be seen in surveillance video. It happened at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop at 7 a.m. Friday. The man pushed was treated and released from the hospital.

  • U.S. fuel retailers rail against green aviation fuel tax credit

    U.S. fuel retailers are fighting the inclusion of a tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Democrats' $430 billion spending bill, arguing SAF is more carbon intense and less efficient than renewable diesel. Lawmakers are offering a $1.25-$1.75 per gallon SAF credit depending on the feedstock used, as part of a tax and climate bill that aims to lower U.S. carbon emissions by about 40% by 2030 and cut the federal budget deficit by $300 billion.

  • UPDATE 1-China's Hainan expands COVID lockdowns to quell outbreak

    China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The island in the South China Sea, which recorded just two local symptomatic COVID cases last year, has reported more than 1,400 domestically transmitted infections this month, including 982 symptomatic ones. Although that is small by global standards, it is the province's biggest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • The Great Avocado Shortage: War, climate change, and a nightmare supply chain is driving avocado prices to new heights

    Limited and expensive fertilizer, along with a hailstorm that took out a substantial portion of the crop in Michoacán led to the shortage.

  • FC Barcelona Revamps Its Finances for an Unlikely Buying Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest falls from grace in European football has been the financial meltdown at Barcelona. Yet, the club that global star Lionel Messi famously left because of the state of its budget is now back buying some of the continent’s most coveted players.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedW

  • Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextJust

  • Amid possible shutdown, Tencent’s NFT marketplace slows new releases

    Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe has not issued a new NFT for sale in a month, the first time that no new NFTs have been issued for an entire month since last October. See related article: Tencent to cut domestic NFT marketplace team, look overseas: report Fast facts At the end of July, local […]

  • ‘One of the strongest job markets in the past 50 years’: Looking for a pay raise? This jobs report may give you the push you need.

    Annual wage growth was 5.2% in July, but will likely motivate the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Berkshire Buys Buffett Successor’s Stake in Prized Utility Unit

    The purchase from Greg Abel values Berkshire Hathaway Energy at $87 billion, up from $50 billion two years ago.

  • Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Daly Says Fed Is ‘Far From Done Yet’ on Bringing Inflation Down

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested a 50 basis-point rate increase isn’t locked in at the US central bank’s next policy meeting, saying the Federal Reserve is “far from done yet” in bringing down inflation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature

  • A Brutal ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Hit Coinbase Earnings—but by How Much?

    The trading platform will report its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Since the start of the year, the firm's shares have lost 63% of their value to about $92.

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh losses at the Geico car insurer, where parts shortages and higher used vehicle prices boosted accident claims. Despite the huge net loss, "the results show Berkshire's resilience," said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst who rates Berkshire "neutral."

  • Former FDA Commissioner: U.S. Can Still 'Catch Up' On Monkeypox

    “I think there’s a potential to get this back in the box, but it’s going to be very difficult," Scott Gottlieb said Sunday.