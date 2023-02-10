Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Carlyle Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.325 on 1st of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Carlyle Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Carlyle Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.64 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Carlyle Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.5% per year over the past five years. Carlyle Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Carlyle Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Carlyle Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Carlyle Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Is Carlyle Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

