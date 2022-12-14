Carlyle to miss March 2023 deadline for $22 billion fundraise - FT

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Carlyle Group is struggling to raise the $22 billion it had targeted as its largest fund, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The firm has asked its investors for an extension until the end of August as it is expected to miss its March 2023 target to raise funds, the report said citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The report, citing one of the people, said it has raised about $17 billion for the fund so far.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The buyout firm raised more than three billion euros ($3.19 billion) for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of "pockets of life" in the economy, Reuters reported in November, citing co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners.

In August, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Carlyle was exploring a new $8.5 billion Asia-focused buyout fund that was aiming for its first close in the next couple of months.

($1 = 0.9411 euros)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Recommended Stories

  • Advocates, union rep blame national teacher shortage on censorship

    Story at a glance The culture war’s newest battleground of the classroom is contributing to the national teacher shortage, free speech and education advocates said Monday. Recent efforts to ban books and new laws targeting lessons on race and gender have pushed some instructors out of the classroom, contributing to the national teacher shortage, free…

  • BTS member begins military duty at boot camp

    Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday

  • China’s Growing Bond Market Stress Puts PBOC Operation in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A reopening-led rout in China’s bond market is pushing up borrowing costs for banks, increasing focus on Thursday’s central bank plans to ensure there is enough cash in the financial system for the medium-term.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Sto

  • The Market Could Be Setting Up for a 'Buy the Rumor, Sell the News' Scenario

    With the Fed on tap, keep an eye on earnings expectations, the dollar and the S&P's 200-day moving average.

  • Cheez-It Bowl viewed as one of the best matchups by College Football News

    The Cheez-It Bowl looks like one of the better matchups this bowl season, landing inside the top 10 of College Football News bowl rankings.

  • Paytm Shares Fall After Buyback Fails to Reassure Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm shares fell after the Indian fintech announced a buyback of as much as 8.5 billion rupees ($103 million), offering little respite to a stock down 75% since listing on bourses last year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been

  • Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl

    A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. In a late-night ruling on Dec. 7, a federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

  • U.S. to add over 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist -Bloomberg News

    The U.S Department of Commerce will add the Chinese companies to a so-called Entity List as early as this week, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. YMTC declined to comment, and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours. Dozens of other Chinese entities, including YMTC, were "at risk" of being added to a trade blacklist as soon as Dec. 6, a U.S. Commerce Department official said in prepared remarks seen by Reuters last month.

  • Covid Surge Spooks Beijing Residents, Disrupts Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid infections are surging in Beijing, disrupting official government work and keeping people at home after authorities made an about-turn in their strict policy of managing virus cases. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been Thi

  • Marketmind: Messi

    A vintage performance from skipper Lionel Messi took the World Cup semi away from Croatia and booked Argentina a place in the final. In markets, it's now Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who can take the game away from stocks that seem to be itching to rally into the end of a challenging year. Wall Street traders did their best last night to jam the cork back in the champagne after an encouraging U.S. inflation print, pulling back larger gains to leave the S&P 500 up 0.7%, in the hope of postponing celebrations until after the Fed.

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange

    FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said the bankrupt crypto exchange went on a $5 billion "spending binge" and made loans of over $1 billion to insiders.

  • 1 Superb Stock Down 84% That's Set to Soar Next Year

    DocuSign is dealing with an entirely different world than the one that boosted its business at the height of the pandemic.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    A peak 38% decline in the Nasdaq Composite has set these innovative growth stocks up for a bounce-back year.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers

    Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.

  • John Paulson Hits the Jackpot With Horizon Buyout — Here Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

    John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Surged This Morning

    After a shaky start to the week, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock surged this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer announced a deal that could play an important role in the its growth plans. With the announcement coming on a day of exuberance for the stock market overall on easing inflation, investors bid Lucid stock up as high as 8.2% as of 9:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Today, Lucid announced a deal with Panasonic Energy to source lithium-ion batteries for Lucid Air models and its upcoming luxury electric SUV, Gravity.