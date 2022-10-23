Carlyle Names New Private Equity Head for Australia, New Zealand

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. hired Geoff Hutchinson as head of private equity for Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson, who will be a managing director for the firm, joins from New Zealand infrastructure investor Morrison & Co, where he was co-head for Australia and New Zealand, the firm said in a statement Monday. He was previously also a director at Pacific Equity Partners between 2008 and 2021.

Hutchinson will be based in Sydney where he will oversee investments across the firm’s “priority sectors” of consumer, healthcare, technology and financial services, according to the statement.

Carlyle has invested more than $24 billion of equity in more than 200 private equity transactions in the Asia Pacific region, and more than $1.7 billion of equity in six transactions in Australia and New Zealand as of June 30, the statement said. Key transactions by the firm included deals such as Healthscope Ltd., Coates Hire Ltd., and Accolade Wines, the statement said.

