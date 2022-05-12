Carlyle Said to Near $1 Billion Takeover of Packaging Firm HCP

Manuel Baigorri
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is set to buy Chinese packaging firm HCP for about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, less than two months after a sale of the business was threatened by valuation concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US-based buyout firm hammered out final details of an agreement with HCP’s owner Baring Private Equity Asia this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Carlyle expects to win regulatory approvals and complete the transaction over the coming months, the people said. Representatives for BPEA and Carlyle declined to comment.

Founded in 1960, HCP designs, develops and makes packaging containers for the cosmetics and toiletries industries. It has about 10 manufacturing locations in Asia, North America and Europe, and serves more than 250 customer brands, according to its website.

BPEA looked set to shelve a sale of HCP in March over concerns over valuation, Bloomberg News reported at the time. It had been seeking about $1.5 billion for the business, which had drawn interest from private equity firms including Primavera Capital, PAG and DCP Capital. An earlier attempt to sell HCP was halted in 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, they said.

BPEA bought HCP from rival buyout firm TPG Capital in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. HCP has expanded in part by acquiring SIMP the same year, Germany’s Rusi Cosmetic the following year and Hetian Packaging Co. in 2020.

Swedish investment firm EQT AB agreed to acquire BPEA in a $7.5 billion cash and stock deal in March. The transaction is the biggest takeover of a private equity firm by another in the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Can Endure Russia Gas Supply Halt, Habeck Tells Magazine

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany could weather a ban on Russian gas in the upcoming winter so long as it fills storages, progresses on LNG terminals and cuts consumption, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot C

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Adaptive Biotech, Smart-Glasses Maker

    Ark ETFs bought and sold biotechnology stocks. Ark's flagship fund trails the S&P 500 over the past five years.

  • Marqeta stock ticks higher after ‘uneventful yet very strong’ earnings

    Marqeta Inc. shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday after the card-issuing company topped expectations with its latest results and outlook.

  • This Is Still The Best Place To Put Your Money Long Term

    Investors lost big on growth ETFs this year. But don't assume cheap value and dividend stocks are all you want in the future.

  • Allianz Hit From Hedge Fund Implosion Reaches $5.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is setting aside an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to resolve lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse of a group of its hedge funds two years ago.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains Amid Peak-Inflation Views: Markets WrapNike Escalates Feud with StockX

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock tumbled 23% in after-hours trading, even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks S

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest makes first bet on General Motors after criticizing automaker

    Famed stock picker Cathie Wood has had a sudden change of heart on General Motors as it revs up its electric-vehicle efforts.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Cu

  • Cryptocurrencies Stabilize After Plunging on Terra, DeFi Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Looks at Sending New, Tank-Busting DronesCryptocurrencies steadied after the woes of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a flight from many popular digital tokens. Bitcoin climbed back to

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Looks at Sending New, Tank-Busting DronesCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Hedge fund loses $17 billion in tech selloff in one of history’s biggest dollar declines

    Tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Meta have seen tens of billions erased from their market caps since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Apple Dethroned as World’s Most Valuable Company

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco, with a $2.43 trillion market cap, surpassed the tech giant on Wednesday

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.