Carlyle Sees Worst of Yen Losses Over as Peak Dollar Looms

Chikako Mogi and Takako Taniguchi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The worst of the yen’s losses appears to be over, with the dollar likely peaking as the Federal Reserve slows its pace of rate hikes, according to Jason Thomas, head of global research at the Carlyle Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in December, and follow with a couple of smaller increases before pausing some time before the end of March, Thomas said in an interview in Tokyo on Thursday. The yen may then strengthen beyond 130 against the dollar and even approach 125 next year if projections for slower hikes become a widely-shared view, he said.

Carlye’s comments come amid diverging views among investors on whether the dollar is peaking, with currencies rebounding against the greenback in the past month as US inflation shows signs of slowing. The yen has slumped almost 18% this year, and is the worst-performer among the Group-of-10 peers.

Investors positioned for a strong dollar with leveraged bets will need to unwind positions when an end to the Fed’s hiking cycle comes into view, causing “very large adjustments the other way,” Thomas said. “Currencies can move very rapidly in the other direction -- that is a realistic, potential outcome for the first quarter of 2023.”

A 50 basis-point hike in December accompanied by hawkish rhetoric may end up pushing the yen past its three-decade low of 151.95 against the dollar. After that, the Japanese currency is more likely to strengthen, based on his views for the Fed, Thomas said.

The yen gained 0.2% against the dollar to 139.90 on Friday.

Japanese households, financial institutions and businesses are also nearing a point where they will find the value of their foreign assets too high relative to domestic prices, triggering repatriation and buoying the yen, Thomas said.

“There is more upside for the yen than the downside,” he added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tough Fed talk

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that even under a "generous" analysis of monetary policy, the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation." And Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said it's hard to know how high the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates but it should not stop until it's clear that inflation has peaked.

  • ‘Day & Age’: How The Killers’ Diversity Defined A Decade

    With their third album, ‘Day & Age,’ The Killers leaned a little more on the pop end of things and came out with their third multi-platinum smash.

  • Yelp CEO and Tech Execs Lobby White House to Urge Antitrust Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a dozen White House officials on Thursday met with a small group of Silicon Valley startup executives and venture capitalists, including Yelp Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Stoppelman, to discuss cracking down on the technology giants. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward We

  • ECB to begin great cash mop-up as banks repay billions in loans

    The European Central Bank is set to begin on Friday the biggest withdrawal of cash from the euro zone's banking system in its history, as it gives banks a first chance to repay hundreds of billions of euros in ECB loans. The move is part of ECB efforts to fight record-high inflation in the euro zone by raising the cost of credit and it is its first step towards mopping up even more liquidity next year by trimming its multi-trillion-euro bond portfolio. The euro zone's central bank will announce at 1105 GMT how much banks plan to repay of the 2.1-trillion-euros ($2.17 trillion), multi-year credit they have taken under its Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO).

  • ‘Radio’: LL Cool J Turns Up the Volume and Becomes a Star

    LL Cool J’s debut album, ‘Radio,’ turned the MC into a hip-hop superstar and put the emerging Def Jam record label on the map.

  • Elizabeth Warren joins chorus of lawmakers hammering FTX after stunning collapse

    Warren joins colleagues in the Senate and House in calling for inquiries and new rules in the wake of FTX's collapse earlier this month.

  • Asia-Pacific leaders seek unity on war, economic ills, virus

    Pacific Rim leaders were striving to find common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in an annual meeting that began Friday at a heavily guarded venue in Thailand's capital. The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing their yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues.

  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

    Juniper Networks, Inc. ( NYSE:JNPR ) will pay a dividend of $0.21 on the 22nd of December. This means that the annual...

  • Mickey Mouse Music: Disney’s Secret Weapon

    The world’s most famous mouse made his big-screen debut with ‘Steamboat Willie,’ marking the point at which Mickey Mouse music first entered pop culture.

  • China Covid Easing Prompts Warning From Emigration Group

    (Bloomberg) -- An association of migration service providers in Beijing warned its members to clean up their practices as interest among Chinese citizens in going overseas surges amid a loosening of the country’s Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heate

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

    Asian stocks were mixed Friday after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might have to be kept high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might cause the Fed to back off those plans.

  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

    As you might know, 360 DigiTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QFIN ) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn...

  • Hancock Whitney (HWC) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Musk says new Twitter Blue will launch on Nov. 29

    Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that an updated version of the social media platform Twitter’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, will launch later this month amid struggles with the initial launch. In a tweet, Musk said that Twitter Blue, which also allows users to become verified with the platform’s blue check mark as a part of…

  • Meta's WhatsApp makes Brazil a key test market for business messaging

    Meta Platforms said on Thursday its WhatsApp messaging service will introduce a commercial directory and test a payments tool in Brazil, as it bets on business messaging as a potential fresh source of revenue. Brazil, one of the app's biggest markets, will be the first country to see the new tools deployed outside pilot programmes. "The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a video shown at a WhatsApp summit in Sao Paolo.

  • Fintechs Still Pushing Crypto But Distancing Themselves From FTX

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital finance companies are trying to reassure customers about their cryptocurrency offerings after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts

  • Meghan Markle searched for baby formula in the UK for one of Tyler Perry's US employees amid the shortage

    Tyler Perry has been friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since 2020, when he offered his home to them after they stepped back as senior royals.

  • Shares cautious, U.S. yield curve deep in recession territory

    Asian shares were in a cautious mood on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty. Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation. Two-year yields crept back up to 4.46%, retracing a little of last week's sharp inflation-driven drop of 33 basis points to a low of 4.29%.

  • Is PTON Stock A Buy Or Sell In November 2022 After Earnings?

    Peloton stock was a big coronavirus winner. But shares have stumbled amid huge losses and tumbling revenue. Is PTON stock a buy or sell now?

  • Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers, 11/17/2022