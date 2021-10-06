Carlyle Weighing Sale of Japan’s Sunsho Pharmaceutical

Manuel Baigorri and Takako Taniguchi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is considering a sale of Sunsho Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese contract manufacturer of health and nutrition products, amid interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.S. buyout firm is working with a financial adviser on the potential transaction, and is looking at a valuation of at least $500 million for the asset, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Other investment funds and industry groups have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the company, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and Washington-based Carlyle could still decide against pursuing a sale, the people said.

A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.

Founded in 1993, Sunsho makes products such as capsules and food supplements for other consumer and health-care companies, according to its website. It counts more than 675 clients and it exports its products to more than 15 countries. Carlyle bought Sunsho in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Personio Is Seeking Funding at Valuation of More Than $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Personio GmbH, a provider of human-resources software, is seeking fresh funding, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenThe Munich-based startup is seeking funding of $200 million, giving it a valuation of more than $6 billion,

  • Health-Care Dealmaker Julia Kahr Leaves Blackstone for Cinven

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeKahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified becaus

  • Travel Operator TUI Plans $1.3 Billion Stock Sale to Cut Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenTUI AG will raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling new stock, making it the latest travel company to tap investors for cash to reduce a giant pandemic debt pile.The share sale, at a discount price of 2.15 euros each in a rights

  • Adam Neumann-Backed GoTo Global Acquires German Moped-Sharing Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Global Mobility Ltd., the Israeli mobility company backed by WeWork Cos. co-founder Adam Neumann, is acquiring moped-sharing startup Emmy to enter the German market.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenGoTo, whose app enables members to book cars, scooters and bikes, wil

  • London's finance district, steeped in slavery, confronts its past

    Lloyd's of London insured many of those vessels, the people chained below deck sometimes categorized as “perishable goods”, alongside cattle, by the market's underwriters. Lloyd's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade is not included in the market's permanent exhibition at its modernistic City tower but that is set to change. Along with other financial institutions in London, the insurance market has been forced to confront its racist past following last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Asian shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off US rally

    Asian shares slipped in cautious trading Wednesday, shrugging off a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies and banks that erased most of the losses from the previous day's sell-off. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 1.3% in afternoon trading to 27,470.09. Worries remain in Asia about ongoing coronavirus infections, although hopes are growing that economic activity will return closer to normal later this year, bouncing back from the deep downturn in 2020.

  • Sweden's AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

    Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS, its biggest commercial electric truck order to date, the Swedish truck maker said on Wednesday. Volvo Trucks, AB Volvo's main truck brand, said the order was one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide, adding that deliveries would start in the fourth quarter of 2022. Volvo, which started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, is targeting for half of its global truck deliveries to be electric in 2030.

  • YouTube drops R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

    Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it has removed R&B singer R. Kelly's channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the singer who was convicted of sex trafficking last month. R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from one of the world's largest video platforms and the singer will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said in a statement sent late on Monday, following Reuters' request for comment.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices After OPEC+ Restraint Fuels Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia reduced oil prices for its main buyers, a day after OPEC+ sent crude futures surging by sticking to a plan for slow and steady supply increases.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenState firm Saudi Aramco’s cuts for customers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. may take

  • Fuel Prices Soar Across Asia as Global Energy Crunch Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are paying top dollar for a variety of fuels that can be fed into steam boilers or power turbines as they seek alternatives to increasingly pricey natural gas.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenThe electricity crisis is roiling energy markets from Europe to Asi

  • Oil Extends Gain From Seven-Year High on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after rallying to a seven-year high as the market continued to tighten amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFutures in New York climbed toward $80 a barrel after jumping almost 6% over the past four sessions. Prices closed at the

  • Asian shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off U.S. rally

    Asian shares slipped in cautious trading Wednesday, shrugging off a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies and banks that erased most of the losses from the previous day's selloff.

  • Xi Won’t Go to Rome Summit, Chinese Envoys Tell G-20 Sherpas

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese diplomats have informed officials from the Group of 20 nations that President Xi Jinping does not currently plan to attend a summit in Italy this month in person, according to four people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenThe message was co

  • China-Taiwan military tensions 'worst in 40 years'

    Taiwan's defence minister says Beijing may be able to invade the island it considers part of China by 2025.

  • JPMorgan says it's banning business travel for unvaccinated staff and will soon deduct extra pay for COVID-19 tests and health insurance: report

    JPMorgan also said it was immediately banning unvaccinated staff from attending in-person meetings, per an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

  • Trulieve Is the World’s Largest Legal Marijuana Seller. Here’s What the CEO Sees.

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers says the company is now "uniquely equipped to define the future of cannabis" after a merger with Harvest Health.

  • Qualcomm Wins an Auto-Parts Merger Battle. Chalk One Up for Big Tech.

    Auto-parts maker Veoneer was being courted by parts giant Magna International and tech giant Qualcomm, which won.

  • Qualcomm, SSW Partners to buy Veoneer in $4.5 billion deal

    Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc and SSW Partners have reached an agreement to buy Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer for $4.5 billion, Veoneer said on Monday. Veoneer's expertise in making advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) made it an attractive takeover target for both Qualcomm and Canada's Magna. Qualcomm in August offered to buy Veoneer at an 18.4% premium to a July bid worth around $3.8 billion by Magna that had already been accepted by Veoneer's board.

  • Analysis: Zoom's abandoned Five9 deal shows hurdles to expansion

    Zoom Video Communications Inc's aborted $14.7 billion acquisition of call center software firm Five9 Inc has spotlighted issues that will weigh on the virtual meeting giant's next attempt to expand through dealmaking, analysts and investment bankers said. Zoom's unwillingness to add cash to its bid and rely solely on its stock as currency to pay for the Five9 deal backfired after its shares slipped by as much as 29% in the weeks after the deal was announced in July, on concerns that the return to physical meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes will erode its business. Five9 shareholders voted down the deal last week.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Facebook

    Facebook Inc. (FB), the world's largest social networking website, was founded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and several Harvard College roommates in 2004. The company's name initially was FaceMash, which was changed to TheFacebook, eventually dropping "The" from its name to become, simply, Facebook. Facebook has expanded far beyond its original social networking platform since its founding 16 years ago.