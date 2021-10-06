Carlyle Weighing Sale of Japan’s Sunsho Pharmaceutical

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is considering a sale of Sunsho Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese contract manufacturer of health and nutrition products, amid interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. buyout firm is working with a financial adviser on the potential transaction, and is looking at a valuation of at least $500 million for the asset, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Other investment funds and industry groups have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the company, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and Washington-based Carlyle could still decide against pursuing a sale, the people said.

A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.

Founded in 1993, Sunsho makes products such as capsules and food supplements for other consumer and health-care companies, according to its website. It counts more than 675 clients and it exports its products to more than 15 countries. Carlyle bought Sunsho in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.

