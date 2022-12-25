CarMax, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

As you might know, CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$6.5b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 63%, coming in at just US$0.24 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 16 analysts covering CarMax is for revenues of US$28.7b in 2024, implying a considerable 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 8.5% to US$3.33 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$31.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.39 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 15% to US$68.20. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CarMax at US$141 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$26.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 11% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CarMax's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CarMax analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for CarMax (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

