CarMax Says Used-Car Sales Hit by Waning Consumer Confidence

Catherine Larkin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. sank after its fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed analyst estimates, with soaring prices and anxiety over the economy keeping some customers away.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company cited declining consumer confidence and affordability, among other factors, for a 6.5% drop in the number of used cars it sold last quarter in stores that have been open at least 13 months. The average price of a car rose 40%, or $8,300, in the period ended Feb. 28 compared with a year ago, CarMax said in a statement Tuesday.

The results are yet another sign that higher costs and worries about the economy are starting to take a toll on consumer behavior. Used car prices have been a major contributor to elevated inflation readings, though they have begun to slip this year.

Shares of CarMax fell as much as 6.5% in New York, their biggest drop since Dec. 22. The stock had fallen 21% so far this year through Monday’s close.

There may be some relief on the horizon for U.S. shoppers. The consumer price index tracking used cars and trucks fell 3.8% in March compared with February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the second straight monthly decline for the category, although prices are still 35% higher than they were a year ago.

