CarMax Slides After Earnings Miss Adds to Used-Car Market Concerns

1
Ed Ludlow
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. sank after the company reported quarterly earnings far short of Wall Street’s already depressed expectations, deepening concerns over the weakening US used-car market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adjusted profit was 24 cents a share in the third quarter, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said Thursday in a statement. That was significantly below the 65-cent average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. CarMax’s net sales of $6.5 billion also missed analysts’ projections.

The shares fell 9.3% at 9:38 a.m. in New York, the biggest intraday drop since Sept. 29. That dragged down peers such as Carvana Co., which declined 6.5%, as well as auto manufacturers, with Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV each sliding more than 2%.

It was a “challenging quarter across the board,” Steven Shemesh, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. “Between a deteriorating macro backdrop and cost-cutting initiatives the near-term is likely to remain volatile.”

Prices of used cars soared during the pandemic as new-vehicle production stalled due to supply issues. This year, they’ve been ratcheting down rapidly as shortages eased and buyers balked at high sticker prices.

Read More: Used-Car Prices Extend Free Fall as Rising Supply Hurts Dealers

Carvana has been hit by the same pressures, forcing the online automobile seller to explore ways to rework its debt amid solvency concerns. It also has heightened concerns about a spillover into the broader car market, something AutoNation Inc., the largest new-car dealer chain in the US, has warned about.

“Vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our third-quarter unit sales performance, as headwinds remain due to widespread inflationary pressures, climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence,” CarMax said in the statement.

The comments echoed those from Chief Executive Officer Bill Nash in September when he warned that consumers had shifted their spending away from large purchases amid challenges around affordability. The company’s second-quarter profit miss weighed on the shares of peers, with rising interest rates and low consumer confidence adding further concerns.

Combined wholesale and retail units sales in the third quarter fell almost 28% year-on-year. Wholesale volumes were hit by CarMax’s move to shift some units to its retail stores to meet consumer demand for low-priced cars.

Wholesale vehicle gross profit tumbled 46% as the per-unit measure was hurt by a “steep market depreciation,” CarMax said.

(Updates with opening shares, analyst comment beginning in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CarMax Was Going Into Reverse Even Before Its Disappointing Results

    CarMax Inc. shareholders are absorbing disappointing third-quarter results here on Thursday and are sending the used-car retailer's shares downward. CarMax is indicated to open in the $52-$51 area, which would be a new 52-week low for the stock. Let's check out the charts of CarMax for what could come next.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession', pauses share buyback

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing share repurchases and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: CarMax, Micron, MillerKnoll, and More

    CarMax misses on third-quarter profit and sales. Micron says it will be cutting staffing by about 10% in 2023 because of softening demand.

  • CarMax whiffs on earnings amid pressure in the used car market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CarMax third-quarter earnings and the used car company's subsequent stock drop.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles on Earnings Miss. Used Cars Are Becoming Less and Less Affordable.

    The used car retailer said it faced challenges with vehicle affordability due to inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • CarMax stock plunges, as ‘vehicle affordability challenges’ lead to big earnings miss

    MARKET PULSE Shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX) took an 11.9% dive in premarket trading Thursday, after the used vehicle seller reported fiscal third-quarter profit and sales that dropped well below expectations, as inflation and rising interest rates led to “vehicle affordability challenges.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise modestly; third-quarter GDP revised up

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still-tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter. Labor market strength, which also was underscored by some shrinking of unemployment rolls in early December after mostly expanding since October, raises the risk that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates to a higher level and keep them there for a while as it tackles inflation. "The Fed may well need to raise interest rates even higher in 2023 because the economy isn't slowing so upward price pressures may persist."

  • Tencent-Backed Online Broker Futu Plans Hong Kong Listing

    Futu, a Hong Kong-based online broker that is listed in the U.S., is planning to make its shares available to investors back home. Futu's trading platforms include Futubull and the U.S.-focused Moomoo. It was founded by a former Tencent employee, and counts the Chinese technology giant as a sizable shareholder. Futu said it plans to list by introduction, meaning its shares will start trading in Hong Kong but it won't raise new capital. These deals broaden a company's pool of potential investors,

  • These 2 Stocks Could Stop a Santa Claus Rally

    The stock market finally had a strong performance on Wednesday, but Thursday morning brought back some gloominess to Wall Street. Economic reports showed stronger U.S. gross domestic product growth in the third quarter than previously estimated, suggesting to some investors that the Federal Reserve could have room to tighten further than they had hoped. Releases from CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) didn't live up to the expectations their shareholders had for the two businesses, and some of the things CarMax and Micron said raised broader concerns that could spread throughout their respective industries in 2023.

  • Indian stocks top Asian markets, strong economic growth fuels hope

    In a year when Indian equities emerged as the best performers in Asia and the country took advantage of a structural shift in supply chains from a pandemic-hit China, forecasts of robust economic growth are set to keep stocks on a firm footing. India's Nifty 50 index struck a record high in December and is up 5% this year, joining an exclusive group of markets worldwide that rose in spite of interest rate hikes and slower growth. In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 19%.

  • Oil extends gains after drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Thursday, building on gains seen after data showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories as a major winter storm was set to bring below-normal temperatures to a large part of the country. February Brent crude (BRNG23) the global benchmark, was up $1.57, or 1.9%, at $83.79 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • 6 Late-Stage Retirement Catch-Up Tactics

    Follow these six late-stage retirement catch-up tactics to help you build up that nest egg. It is not too late, but if you want to retire comfortably you'll have to be aggressive.

  • Micron Cuts Jobs, Spending as Memory Sales Sag on Weak Electronics Demand

    Computer-memory maker Micron Technology Inc. is cutting jobs and slashing expenses in response to further weakening demand for electronics and the chips that go into them as it reported a sharp drop in sales and a net loss for the most recent quarter. Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the company would reduce its workforce by about 10% to save money, and will cut executive salaries for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After ex-CEO Pourhassan's indictment, what's left of CytoDyn?

    The Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment on Tuesday charging Nader Pourhassan and an associate with defrauding investors.

  • Kremlin lies about Putin being at the frontline. Media recognises Rostov-on-Don

    After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bakhmut, reports appeared that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was also at the front. However, investigative journalists are certain that it was Rostov-on-Don city.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCEurope’s lar

  • Here Are Some of the Allegations Against Ellison, Wang

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities have alleged that fallen crypto titan Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded investors in his FTX empire, stealing billions of dollars over years for his own benefit.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder