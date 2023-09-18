Carmel man arrested on rape charges

Sep. 18—ANDERSON — A Carmel man has been arrested on an allegation of a 2021 rape in the town of Ingalls.

Jacob Charles Mills, 25, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and rape by force.

According to the probable cause affidavit the Ingalls Police Department was contacted in April by a detective with the Lawrence Police Department involving an alleged rape.

The woman told police that she had celebrated her 21st birthday with Mills and returned to her parent's residence.

She was awakened by Mills performing sex acts on her.

The woman said Mills called her two days afterward and apologized for what had taken place.

Mills failed to show up for an interview with Ingalls police on May 23 after indicating he wanted to have an attorney present at the time.

