Carmel Parks tells court city improperly funneled $12M to downtown plazas

An urban versus suburban tussle has taken hold in Central Indiana — but this one is within the same city, the suburb of Carmel.

The city and the parks department that serve it are at odds at where to invest dollars for recreation — in the spacious outlying parks near subdivisions or the urban core, where apartment and office buildings reign.

Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation officials said the city is improperly siphoning about $12 million from traditional parks and spending it instead on pocket parks, plazas and greenspace in downtown and Midtown.

Mayor Jim Brainard said there is nothing illegal about the practice, and needs to be done to provide urban core residents with recreational space. He said the parks department wouldn’t adequately fund them otherwise.

“These are the parks that get the most use and though they are small they are needed most right now,” said Brainard, who characterized the the two types of parks as urban and suburban.

A planned plaza at Old Meridian and Main Street in Carmel.

The source of the disputed funds are impact fees charged to developers that help support parks construction. The fees are intended to offset the financial burden on the city by residential construction and population growth.

City and state code requires impact fees to go to the parks board, which decides where to spend the money. But the city has been using a workaround that takes the allocation away from the parks board so the money is invested downtown.

'Amenities for the entire city'

The dust-up has landed in Hamilton County Circuit Court, where the parks department asked a judge to stop the city from depriving it of the impact fees. Superior Court Judge David Najjar on Dec. 6 denied the parks a temporary restraining order but the parks are still seeking a permanent injunction to halt the transfers.

“I think it is important that the fees be used for parks throughout the entire city, not exclusively in downtown,” Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation CEO Michael Klitzing said. “We view our parks, no matter where, as amenities for the entire city.”

Klitzing acknowledged the crowded downtown needs park space but said several traditional parks projects — which the long-term master plan identified as priorities years ago — also need the cash to get started or continue.

“There was nothing identified within the central core … in part because the city was already investing heavily in this area,” he said of the master plan. The mayor could have worked with the parks to get them included at any time, Klitzing said.

Additionally, Klitzing said the city can require developers to include open spaces in their site plans, which it does frequently.

Waived fees and redirected money

The city charges developers $4,800 per residential unit of construction, which is deposited into the coffers of the parks board. But recently the Board of Public Works has waived the fees for several projects and instructed developers instead to pay an equal amount to the Carmel Redevelopment Commission so it can build the greenspaces near the downtown developments.

The Board of Public Works was given the authority to waive the fees in 2010. But lawyers for the parks said the change didn’t give the Board of Public Works the power to redirect the money to the Redevelopment Commission.

Brainard said because all the apartments being built downtown are generating most of the impact fees, the money deserves to be used for improvements for those residents.

“The money ought to follow who is doing the building,” he said. “We should not take from downtown and put it into the suburban area.”

The parks are sorely needed downtown as public gathering spaces and have been proven popular, Brainard said. Midtown Plaza, with its ping-pong table and large screen TV and the Carter Green, with a skating rink, are two of the most-used venues in the city, he said.

"These are places you can bring your children near your home and enjoy the outdoors," Brainard said. “Otherwise we could have something that looks like army barracks."

