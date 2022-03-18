Carmel PD: 51-year-old Kokomo man dead after single-vehicle crash

A Howard County man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Carmel early Friday morning.

Carmel police were called to the area of Keystone Avenue and 99th Street just after 6:30 a.m., the department said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicated the truck, loaded with gravel, suddenly drove off the road and struck a large tree.

The driver, identified by police as 51-year-old Paul Powell of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to an area hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

Police said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

