Carmel police investigate shooting that killed Susan Shaw, 63

Carmel police responding to a welfare check Saturday made a grisly discovery.

About 8:25 a.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to a residential home in the 700 block of Johnson Drive to check on the people living there, according to a news release from the Carmel Police Department. The reason for the welfare check wasn't provided in the release.

Officers found 63-year-old Susan Shaw dead and 79-year-old John Shaw suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release stated.

John Shaw was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition wasn't immediately available Monday morning.

Police said they believe the shootings are "an isolated incident."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detective Landry Smiley at 317-571-2500 or lsmiley@carmel.in.gov. People also can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org and reference Carmel Police case number 22-72609.

