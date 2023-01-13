Carmel teen stabbed on Bloomington bus was targeted because she's Asian, police said

A Carmel teen was stabbed in the head because of her Asian nationality while riding a bus in Bloomington, according to police.

Bloomington police say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a fellow bus passenger Wednesday afternoon as the victim waited to disembark at the B-Line Trail downtown.

A folding pocket knife was used in the attack, after which the 18-year-old Carmel woman had "blood flowing from her head," a Bloomington Police Department summary said.

Indiana crime:Delphi murder suspect's trial to remain in Carroll County; jury from another county

Investigators initially thought the injuries were from the suspect hitting the woman with her fists, but discovered at the hospital Carmel woman was stabbed multiple times in the head, according to a news release from Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

She was alert and able to tell police what happened when they questioned her at the hospital; her condition wasn't available Thursday.

Police reviewed video camera footage from the bus and said there was no interaction between the two women before the sudden attack, which happened at 4:43 p.m. as the bus stopped on West Fourth Street at the B-Line pedestrian trail.

A witness who was on the bus at the time followed the suspect and called 911, providing updates on her whereabouts until officers arrived and detained the woman near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and South Washington Street.

The woman who was attacked "said that as she was standing and waiting for the bus doors to open, another passenger on the bus began to strike her repeatedly in the head, which resulted in immediate pain," the news release said. "The suspect also exited the bus and began to walk towards Kirkwood Avenue."

Billie R. Davis was booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. She was jailed without bond on Thursday.

A probable cause affidavit in the case reveals Davis said she targeted the the teen because she was Chinese and said "race was a factor in why she stabbed her. Davis made a statement that it would be one less person to blow up our country."

Story continues

Others are reading:Bedford woman killed after car is hit by a semi on Ind. 37 in Judah

The affidavit says those words and the force of the attack indicate Davis knew what she was doing and intended to kill the woman she stabbed. The video shows Davis unfolding and grasping the knife, then stabbing the victim seven times on the top of her head.

Davis then folded the blade back into the knife, sat down in her seat, stepped off the bus when the door opened and walked away, the affidavit said. She told police she discarded the knife before officers located and arrested her.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington bus stabbing: Carmel teen attacked because she Asian, BPD says