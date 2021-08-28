Carmen Electra shows off her figure as she dances in bubble gum pink bikini

Carmen Electra is showing off her moves.

The 49-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday to share a brief video of herself dancing with her fans.

For the clip, the model donned a bright pink bikini and a long white swimsuit coverup, paired with heels. Her blond hair fell over her shoulders.

Electra, born Tara Patrick, danced to "Coming In Hot" by Lecrae and Andy Mineo before approaching the camera and blowing a kiss to her viewers, followed by a smile.

FORMER ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR CARMEN ELECTRA REFLECTS ON HER RISQUÉ LOOKS FROM ‘90S: ‘IT WAS SHOCKING'

She included no caption but received plenty of love from fans in the comments.

"Queeeeeeen," one praised.

"Beautiful & Amazing as always! Looks like you're in the desert!" wrote another. "Stay cool & enjoy!"

"Wow just wow," gushed a third.

Many others flooded the comments with flame and red heart emojis.

Electra first showed off her swimming outfit a week ago when she posed wearing the same bubble gum pink bikini and white coverup for another Instagram post.

CARMEN ELECTRA POSES IN BARELY-THERE PLAYBOY BUNNY HALLOWEEN COSTUME

She posed with her hands behind her head while serving up a sultry gaze through her white-rimmed sunglasses.

"Good morning," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Earlier this year, the star opened up about her risqué looks she became well known for flaunting in the 1990s.

"I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward," the 48-year-old told People magazine at the time.

"And at the time, it was shocking," the former Playboy cover girl continued. "People were kind of like, ‘Whoa, what is that? That’s too sexy. We need to tone that down.’ Now everyone’s wearing cutouts and being creative with that."

Electra told the outlet that while she ultimately became a trendsetter in the ‘90s, she was merely having fun on the red carpet.

Story continues

"We were always experimenting, doubling [false] lashes, cutting," she explained. "I mean, this is the early ‘90s. Nobody was really wearing them. So it was kind of like my special thing. I continued to wear them through the ‘90s, whenever I could. That was the real me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, honestly, when I went to the grocery store, I had lashes on," Electra told the outlet. "Going to Bed, Bath and Beyond in latex. Latex and lashes. That was the ‘90s for me."