New Carmex headquarters could get millions from Franklin through new TIF district

Franklin could provide up to $1.5 million in developer incentives for Carma Labs’ new headquarters in the city.

The common council voted in August to help fund the 225,000-square-foot world headquarters project on the northeast corner of West Ryan Road and South 76th Street through a new tax incremental financing district.

Based on a newly proposed Tax Incremental District 9 project plan prepared by Ehlers for Franklin, Carma Labs could receive $2.01 million in general obligation bonds from the city in 2024 to fund public infrastructure plus a pay-as-you-go incentive up to $1.5 million.

These funds would come from leveraging the tax increment from the district. In a TIF/TID, property taxes from within the district are used to pay for public infrastructure and other costs. Once the debt is paid off and the district is retired, the added tax base flows into the general coffers of the city, school, county and other taxing entities.

In the proposed project plan, the financial breakdown shows $11.4 million in total costs for the 20-year TID 9, including public infrastructure, development incentives, interest on long-term debt, financing costs, interest on advances and administrative costs.

The plan shows the $1.5 million development incentive cap for Carma Labs in the first phase of the TID. There’s an additional $2.3 million in incentives cap for “other commercial or industrial” developments in phase two.

It should be noted these are the estimated project costs the city could incur if this plan is implemented. It assumes the development cost for Carma Labs over 2024 and 2025 of $14 million.

Franklin is working to create Tax Incremental Financing District 9, which includes the land where Carma Labs, makers of Carmex lip balm, plans to build its new 225,000-square-foot world headquarters. These are the boundaries as included in the initial draft by Ehlers.

The city expects to create $102.2 million in incremental value by January 2035 through the district, according to plan estimates.

Alex Scheler, a representative of Carma Labs, called this project a “collaboration between business and city to encourage development and keeping the larger TID district vision in mind” during the Aug. 15 council meeting. Scheler said he hopes Carma Labs can be a “catalyst” to spur investment in the surrounding area.

Carma Labs, manufacturers of Carmex lip balm, has been headquartered in Franklin since 1970. The company currently operates out of four facilities ― two owned, two leased ― in the Franklin Business Park. It plans to retain the two owned locations but vacate the leased space.

A meeting to organize a joint review board for the proposed creation of TIF 9 and to review the project plan draft is scheduled for Sept. 14.

