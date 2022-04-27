Carmosino hired as Erie's second-ever female commander

Apr. 26—In recent years, the Erie Police Department has become a powerhouse for women in law enforcement.

In 2021, the Town of Erie police department reached its 30 by 2030 initiative, a nationwide effort to increase the representation of women in the police force, and Kimberly Stewart has been the chief of police since 2016.

In fact, should you have a brush with the law while in Erie, there is a 37% chance that you'll be reprimanded by a female on the force, according to the 2021 Erie PD annual report.

A couple of weeks ago, Erie hired its second-ever female police commander in Heather Carmosino.

For Carmosino, being in law enforcement runs in her blood. Her mother is a retired commander with the Northglenn Police Department, and her father was a police officer with the Thornton Police Department. Her wife, Shelly, is a retired deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"I come from a very long line of public servants, so it really fits me. It's the mold for me," Carmosino said.

Before moving to Erie, Carmosino worked for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for 16 years. During the course of her time there, she worked her way up to commander.

Throughout her career, Carmosino said she has encountered some hurdles when it comes to being a woman in the force.

"When working for (Jefferson County), I was the only female commander and there were 16 commanders total. Being one out of 16, I did have to prove myself twice as hard, and prove that yes, I deserved that position," Carmosino said. "And then, after all that, I'd still hear some comments saying that the only reason I got the job was because I'm female."

Carmosino has an extensive resume which includes being the first female special operations response team commander for Jefferson County, as well as a commander in criminal investigations. She also holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in management with an emphasis in criminal justice.

Carmosino says that she's looking forward to working with a close and tight-knit community such as Erie.

"In Erie, there is a lot of community involvement. There are a lot more community relationships, and being able to have those open lines of communication is really nice," Carmosino said.