'It's carnage': Crematoriums run around the clock to meet demand from deadly coronavirus

The cremators at Green-Wood Cemetery start their day at 6 a.m. They pull on gloves, masks and other protective gear, spray down caskets with bleach and ignite the cremation chamber, known as a retort. They hope for cardboard caskets – fancy lacquered wooden ones take longer to burn.

By the end of their 12-hour shift, they will slide 25 caskets through the cemetery's five retorts – more than twice the normal volume – and let the flames and 1,600-degree heat devour the remains. The shift is repeated seven days a week, nonstop, as the coronavirus delivers a steady stream of bodies to Green-Wood and other crematoriums around the country.

"It seemed like it went from zero to 60 in two seconds," Eric Barna, vice president of operations at Green-Wood, a historic cemetery in New York City's Brooklyn borough, said of the spike in cremations. "The numbers just skyrocketed."

Crematories across the nation are working long hours and double shifts to keep up with the increased death count from the coronavirus. As of early Monday, COVID-19 had killed more than 40,600 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Thursday saw the highest single-day spike yet, with 4,591 deaths reported. The U.S. has more confirmed COVID-19 deaths than any other country in the world.

Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185 on a recent morning.

Hospitals, coroner's offices and funeral homes have struggled with excess bodies overflowing their storage areas – a problem that often falls to crematoriums to ease.

New York City, which has recorded nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, has faced the biggest struggle – partly because of the high numbers but also because of a state law that mandates crematories be located only in cemeteries, said Barbara Kemmis, executive director of the Cremation Association of North America.

Because of the law, only four crematoriums serve New York City, a city of 8.3 million people that accounts for one third of the nation's coronavirus deaths. To help meet demand, the state of New York recently loosened its regulations to allow crematoriums to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Kemmis said. New Jersey passed a similar law this week.

But many of the older retorts can't run for 24 hours a day and need cool-down periods between burnings, she said. Meanwhile, many families are opting for cremations in the hopes of holding memorials for loved ones later when restrictions on funeral gatherings are lifted, she said.

"More people are choosing cremation because they can't have a funeral," Kemmis said.

Stephen Kemp, owner of Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan, had to rent a 32-foot-long refrigerated trailer to store bodies awaiting cremation. The crematorium he usually contracts with is backed up with bodies, even though they've been working nonstop, he said.

A casket is placed into a hearse outside of a funeral home in the heavily Orthodox Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City, which has seen a large number of deaths from the coronavirus.

"We have to make appointments for cremations," Kemp said. The crematorium "has a cooler [for bodies] but they're overflowing."

Before the outbreak, Professional Funeral Services in New Orleans' Treme neighborhood did mostly cemetery burials, including horse-and-buggy and traditional jazz funerals, even though they have a crematorium on site.