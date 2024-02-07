Carnaval is all about tradition. Bailinhos coming to a Portuguese venue near you

NEW BEDFORD – The Carnaval tradition will be in full display this weekend at more than a dozen Portuguese-American clubs and organizations scattered across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

From New Bedford to Lowell and from Warren to Pawtucket, venues will come alive with the performances of seven groups who have been rehearsing their Azorean-style Mardi Gras acts for several weeks, blending traditional elements with contemporary creativity and their clever and sharp-witted humor.

They will sing and dance. But, most importantly, they will poke fun with their comedy sketches, portraying some social and political issues with a satirical and critical approach.

“Carnaval is like a small community. It’s in our blood,” according to Steve Alves, who is co-coordinating with his wife Elizabeth a Bailinho called ‘Isso Tá Complicado’ (This is complicated), which will be representing Phillips Street Hall this year.

The local Carnaval performances are inspired on the Bailinhos of Terceira, Azores. Passed down from generation to generation, this Azorean tradition has been deemed so integral to the country’s culture that they were officially accepted as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Portugal in 2020.

Where can you catch a Bailinho de Carnaval this weekend?

You can catch the Bailinhos in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 11, they will be in the Greater Boston area, starting at 1 p.m.

They will be performing at the following venues:

-Our Lady of Angels Band Hall, 1446 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford, Mass.

-Taunton Sports Club, 33 Baker Rd., Taunton, Mass.

- St. John’s Filarmónica Society, 845 Washington St., Stoughton, Mass.

- Portuguese Cultural and Recreation Club, 132 Child St., Warren, R.I.

-Phillips Street Hall, 51 N. Phillips St., East Providence, R.I.

-Saint Anthony Church Hall, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, R.I.

- Centro Comunitário Amigos da Terceira, 55 Memorial Dr., Pawtucket, R.I.

- Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port St., Hudson, Mass.

-Portuguese American Center (Os Azuis), 59 Charles St., Lowell, Mass.

- Portuguese American Civic Center (Os Vermelhos), 512 Central St., Lowell, Mass.

-Holy Ghost Society of Lowell, 65 Village St., Lowell, Mass.

-Holy Ghost Brotherhood, 20 Howley St., Peabody, Mass.

- Saint Anthony’s Philharmonic Hall, 575 Cambridge St., Cambridge, Mass.

What Bailinhos are being performed in Mass. and R.I.?

- Isso tá Complicado (This is Complicated), by the Philips Street Hall and Attleboro troupe, coordinated by Liz and Steve Alves;

-Ai a Saca do Tio João (Uncle John’s Bag), by the Warren Soccer Club troupe, coordinated by Rui Perpetua;

- Desabafos de Mulher (Women Venting), by Grupos Amigos da Terceira, coordinated by Victor Santos;

- Passeio da Turbulência (Turbulence Tour), by Amigos de Carnaval of Peabody, coordinated by Manuel Ourique;

-Bem-Vindos a Lowell (Welcome to Lowell), by the Portuguese American Civic Center, coordinated by the Martins family;

-Academia da Polícia (Police Academy), by Amigos do Carnaval of Lowell, coordinated by Leo Silva;

- Dança de Pandeiro ‘Tropas Especiais’ (Drum Dance ‘Special Troops’), by Holy Ghost Brotherhood of Peabody, coordinated by Mark Silva.

Local Carnaval celebrations in decline

While the tradition is still much alive, local Carnaval celebrations have been in decline throughout the region in recent years.

Less venues will be welcoming Bailinhos this year. As a result, there will be no Carnaval performances in Fall River.

“There were years when we had 15 Bailinhos and there were even years when we had 21,” said Victor Santos, who wrote the script and songs the 30-member troupe from the Grupo Amigos da Terceira will be performing.

He said one of the main challenges these groups face is finding qualified musicians and people to write the sketches.

“Fewer young people are learning how to play the instruments and there’s a shortage of people to write,” he said. “Those who brought over this tradition [from the Azores] are deceased or of advanced age.”

In addition, putting together these Bailinhos not only requires a great amount of time and effort, but there are also significant costs associated with the creation of costumes and transportation.

“All this takes work and money,” lamented Santos, who has been a driving force behind these Carnaval performances for decades. “Unfortunately, I don’t see a bright future for this tradition.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Massachusetts and Rhode Island to celebrate Carnaval Azorean style