Carnavale Resources Limited's stock is down 25%, but insiders still have about AU$177k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 25% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$354k worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$531k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Carnavale Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Phillip Coulson is the biggest insider purchase of Carnavale Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.003. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Carnavale Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Carnavale Resources insiders own about AU$2.5m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Carnavale Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Carnavale Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Carnavale Resources has 5 warning signs (4 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

