Carnegie Carnival to go forward 'rain or shine' this weekend

Feb. 8—The National Weather Service in Huntsville predicts rain this weekend, but organizers say the annual Mardi Gras-inspired Carnegie Carnival in downtown Decatur will go forward Saturday.

Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, said she plans to host the Carnival "rain or shine."

"We've paraded for several years in the rain; it's just part of it," Mitchell said. "I remember four or five years ago, we had a torrential downpour during the parade and we kept going."

NWS meteorologist Andrew Pritchett said he expects it to rain much of the weekend.

"We're going to have a front moving in with several rounds of rainfall," Pritchett said. "I don't think there's going to be any wide-range impacts, maybe some moderate to heavy downpours at times."

Pritchett said the biggest issue in Decatur this weekend will be water on the roadways and residents getting "soaked" during the outdoor portions of the festival.

He said the front will move into north Alabama beginning Friday, with some rain then.

"I don't think it's going to be very heavy, but we're going to see it (increase) on Friday night, especially during the day on Saturday as the front settles in," Pritchett said. "It's not going to be any severe weather, but we could have a couple of elevated thunderstorms."

Pritchett predicts rainfall will be around an inch in Decatur on Saturday and said more will follow on Monday, accumulating up to 2 inches.

The high temperatures for the rest of this week and the weekend will be in the 60s according to Pritchett. He said lows will be in the 50s and beginning Monday, temperatures will drop.

"Starting Monday, we're looking at the highs being in the 50s next with lows in the 30s," Pritchett said.

Pritchett said to expect dry and clear weather on Tuesday.

Among the events Saturday at the Carnegie Carnival will be a half marathon and a 5K run at 7 a.m., followed by the Prince & Princess Parade at 12:30 and Canines on Parade at 2:30 and the main parade at 6 p.m., which will feature floats, marching bands, second line bands and dancing crewes.

The main parade will start at Founders Park on Bank Street, go down Lee Street, Second Avenue and Grant Street. The crowning of the new king and queen of Carnegie Carnival will follow the parade at the Princess Theatre.

Mitchell said the canine parade will be moved to the Magnolia Room on Moulton Street East due to the expected rain.

Mitchell said most of the events at the festival were already planned to be held indoors, including the movie screening of "The Princess and the Frog" and the coronation of the Carnival king, queen, prince and princess, all at Princess Theatre.

"The 5K and half marathon race will go (forward) no matter what," Mitchell said. "The children's area will be set up inside a tent on Second Avenue."

Mitchell encouraged attendees to wear ponchos and bring umbrellas on Saturday.

