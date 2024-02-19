Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls receives $69,000 grant through state program

BEAVER FALLS ― As leaders in Pennsylvania hope to revitalize several libraries in the state, one of the locations in Beaver County will receive a grant for renovations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced it is awarding $4.5 million to libraries across the state, with the funds being intended for renovations and construction projects at the public spaces. One of the locations selected was the Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls, which will receive $69,000.

“Pennsylvania’s libraries provide critical resources and services to the residents of their communities, and this funding will enable them to continue those efforts in state-of-the-art spaces,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin. “By investing in our libraries, we are investing in the health of our towns and cities and all of the people who call them home.”

The program is funded through a portion of Pennsylvania's real estate transfer tax and will pay for up to 50% of the projects at the selected libraries. Some funded projects through these Keystone grants include ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement of windows and expansions to the facilities.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls receives $69,000 grant