Carnegie police investigating after 3 cars stolen in less than an hour

Carnegie residents are keeping an eye out after police say three cars from the same neighborhood — all Kia or Hyundai — were stolen in less than an hour.

Another round of car thefts in the Greater Pittsburgh area — this one, all within a 45-minute window in Carnegie’s Rosslyn Heights neighborhood. Three cars were stolen by at least three people between 3 and 4 a.m. Thursday morning, smashing out the windows of two of them. Police said some of the activity was captured on surveillance video.

“I’m glad I don’t drive one of those cars,” said Amy Jacobson, who lives nearby. “I moved here because it’s a great neighborhood, and it’s kind of unfortunate that now people have to worry about that.”

Carnegie police put out a warning on social media, saying the vehicles likely were targeted due to a flaw in their steering columns. A recent class-action lawsuit says Kia and Hyundai sold car models between 2011 and 2022 that did not have immobilizers, a feature that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is near or in the car. It says the models could be boosted within 90 seconds.

“A lot of people nowadays have tools to break in your car…that’s also why I don’t put expensive stuff in my car,” said Danielle Camp, who lives nearby.

Carnegie police said the cars were recovered. One was a block away, another was found by Pittsburgh police, and a third was recovered in Stowe Township.

“There was an old license plate in one of the vehicles that was found on a stolen car in Stowe Township. That’s how we can link that the suspects that were driving the one vehicle had the other one — it’s all connected somehow,” said Officer Matthew Rieder of the Carnegie Police Department.

Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

“The big thing is don’t keep anything valuable in your car, lock your doors, and if you can, get something that prevents them from steering the car, the club or something else,” Rieder said. “They’ll get caught. It just takes time.”

Carnegie police are still working to identify the people in the videos. They’re asking everyone to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogsWest Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resignHouse Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

VIDEO: Airsoft gun fired near Pitt campus; unrelated to pellet gun incident Wednesday, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts