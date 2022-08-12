Carnegie Police say posts about serial killer targeting women are fake

Carnegie police are warning people about a fake post online about a serial killer preying on women in the area.

The post has been circulating on social media and Carnegie Police say its false. The post was found on multiple Facebook pages.

It shows a photo of a man whose face we blurred with the caption there’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Carnegie and then claiming there are several disappearances.

The post goes on to say “my friend was almost taken by him. He drives a truck with led lights and hits cars of women alone and once they pull over, he takes them.”

Police investigated and say the information is not credible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“We did some research we found out the individual who was posting this was posting the same post in Mercer County,” said Chief Jeffrey Kennedy.

The chief said this scam caused quite a stir.

“We had people calling in, people emailing us, people coming to the station. I think what everyone has to remember is social media has good sides and bad sides,” said Chief Kennedy.

He said his officers are looking into who’s behind the post. Meanwhile, he shared advice on how you can determine if something online is legitimate.

“I think one way is contact your local police department and help from the news to put out this is a fake post,” said Chief Kennedy.

If you come across a suspicious social media post, call police.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody Mechanics facing charges after being accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly 12 Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets VIDEO: Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts