Carney quickly raises $100K for Wilmington mayoral run, surpassing Jones-Potter

Delaware Gov. John Carney has raised over $100,000 in his run for Wilmington mayor in just two months, quickly surpassing funds raised by Democratic candidate Velda Potter-Jones, according to 2023 year-end campaign finance reports.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Delaware Department of Elections show Carney raised $111,365 in the two months since creating his mayoral campaign committee, Carney for Wilmington, in November.

By comparison, Jones-Potter raised about $24,445 and loaned her campaign $27,500 in all of 2023.

RELATED: Carney expresses interest in Wilmington mayor after Purzycki announces he won't run in 2024

Jones-Potter was the first to announce her run for Wilmington mayor in March 2023, and it wasn’t until current Mayor Mike Purzycki announced he would not seek a third term that Carney expressed interest in the executive role.

When asked about Carney outpacing her on fundraising, Jones-Potter acknowledged the importance of raising campaign funds but stressed that doesn't equal votes.

"Financing is important to any campaign, and our efforts and momentum coming in 2024 are already producing increased financial support and we will have the funds necessary for a successful campaign," Jones-Potter said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "That said, we understand very clearly that 'dollars don't equal votes!'"

Carney is unable to seek a third term as Delaware governor due to term limits. Wilmington’s mayoral post has a limit of three terms.

What would a Carney Wilmington look like?

Outside of the Delaware governor’s “serious” interest in being Wilmington’s mayor, it’s unclear what Carney’s priorities as mayor would be.

Neither Carney nor anyone associated with his mayoral campaign have responded to requests by Delaware Online/The News Journal for an interview about his run nor does the Democratic candidate have a website outlining priorities.

Delaware Gov. John Carney, center, accompanied by fourth grade teacher Leanna Vitti, to his right, and Vitti's students, signs a bill banning smoking in cars with children under 16 years old at Wilbur Elementary in Red Lion on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Vitti has led the efforts with her class in support of this legislation.

Carney’s campaign Treasurer Javier Horstmann provided a statement from the governor when asked about the year-end campaign finance report and Carney’s priorities as city mayor.

"Tracey and I have lived in Wilmington for thirty years, and I care deeply about our city,” Carney said in the emailed statement. “I am still focused on serving as Delaware's governor, but I am grateful for the tremendous support as I get closer to launching a mayoral campaign.”

The extent of Carney’s online presence is a donation page run by Act Blue, a nonprofit that helps Democratic candidates and committees do grassroots fundraising.

WILMINGTON RESIDENCY: Working for Wilmington? City council approves 5-year residency requirement for new hires

Wilmington residents and political insiders have expressed indifference to Carney as city mayor, many anticipating that the Delaware governor would follow in Purzycki’s footsteps.

On the other hand, Jones-Potter has laid out her priorities if elected mayor, and joined dozens of Wilmington residents in opposing a Purzycki proposal to eliminate the city employee residency requirement.

Jones-Potter's priorities as Wilmington mayor

Jones-Potter, who is a former city treasurer and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2020, says she’ll focus on making neighborhoods safer, empower city residents and use city resources efficiently.

Velda Jones-Potter, community member and candidate for Mayor, makes public comment during the Wilmington City Council regular meeting at the City/County building in Wilmington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Community members attended to vote on whether the city should keep its residency law, which requires all city employees to live in Wilmington for at least five years.

She noted in an emailed statement Wednesday that she is currently the only candidate who has filed to run for Wilmington mayor, and highlighted that her campaign is focused on the people.

2024 ELECTIONS: Our updated list of Delaware candidates, announcements

According to her mayoral campaign website, efforts include, but are not limited to:

Establishing an Office of Neighborhood Development to work with city departments to ensure the needs of individual neighborhoods are met.

Creating “proactive emergency and pandemic preparedness initiatives.”

Investing in mental health, education and training programs to promote “holistic human development.”

Creating policies and initiatives that promote social justice and economic equity.

Establishing new policies to “ensure fairness, accountability and transparency in all transactions involving public funds.”

"We seek to create a safer city, where government is more efficient and responsive to the needs of the community, and economic opportunities are available to all residents," Jones-Potter said. "Wilmington is ready for new leadership who cares, will unify and invest in people and neighborhoods to make all areas of our city safer, stronger – a place that we're all proud to call home."

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com, or call or text 302-598-5507. Follow her on X at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Carney raises $100K for mayoral run in Wilmington in last-half of 2023