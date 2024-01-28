Carnival celebration continues in Washington D.C. with 75th Mardi Gras ball

TechCrunch

Vancouver, Washington–based Digs, a collaboration platform that provides homebuilders, vendors and -- eventually -- homeowners with something akin to a digital twin of a home, today announced that it has extended its $7 million seed round from 2023 with another $7 million. The new round was led by the Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) and Legacy Capital Ventures, with its existing investors like Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks and PSF following on from their previous investment and Deepwater Asset Management also joining in this round. "It’s fantastic to have proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead our seed round and partner in helping us navigate all the challenges accompanying rapid growth," said Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink.