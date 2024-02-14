Carnival Club parade rolls in New Roads for Mardi Gras

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Mardi Gras in Louisiana, and in New Roads, it’s a pretty big deal.

The parade is one of the oldest in Louisiana.

Carnival goers in the crowd yell at the top of their lungs for some Mardi Gras beads.

“New Roads Mardi Gras is where it is at, it is where it is at,” one parade-goer said.

According to local, Seth Ferguson, the good times always roll at the Pointe Coupee Parade.

“Good people, good place, the good food, the good drinks. Everything about this place is awesome,” Ferguson said.

Awesome is what you will experience in New Roads. Over 100,000 people from all over making unforgettable memories.

“It’s such a great experience,” said Baton Rouge local Blake Brignac. “Y’all need to come down to New Roads. I tell y’all this the best community out here.”

Another rowdy Mardi Gras lover said you can’t miss a good time like this.

“The greatest Mardi Gras of all time, you’ve got to come. Great atmosphere, great people, it’s amazing,” said a paradegoer.

