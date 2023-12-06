Carnival Cruise Line is raising prices for these two amenities

Carnival Cruise Line guests may pay more for multiple amenities during their next sailing.

The cruise line is raising its Wi-Fi prices and hiked fees for various specialty restaurants on Friday.

“We’ve made some adjustments in line with rising costs of delivering the high-quality experiences our guests know and love,” Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “While we have worked to mitigate the impact as much as possible, these nominal adjustments still allow us to offer the best vacation value – on land or at sea.”

How much will Carnival’s Wi-Fi cost?

Carnival’s Social plan will increase from $15 per person, per day when purchased onboard to $18. The Value Plan will increase from $20 to $23, and the Premium Plan will cost $25, up from $22.

If guests buy Wi-Fi before their cruise, they will pay $15.30 for the Social plan, up from $12.75. The Value plan will increase from $17 to $19.55, and the Premium plan will jump from $18.70 to $21.25. Guests who pre-pay for Wi-Fi before the change takes effect can lock in the current price.

Carnival recently finished upgrades throughout its fleet “to install necessary infrastructure” to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet, according to a November news release. The line also has partnerships with other vendors “to equip ships with multi-provider functionality.”

How much do Carnival’s specialty restaurants cost?

Prices at JiJi Asian Kitchen and Italian eatery Cucina del Capitano jumped by $6 to $24 per person. Bonsai Teppanyaki now costs $42, up from $38, and Carnival’s Steakhouse and Rudi’s Seagrill increased by $1 to $49 per person.

Other cruise lines have also raised prices in the wake of inflation and the industry's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have increased gratuity prices, and lines like Carnival and MSC Cruises have also increased fees for beverage packages.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival Cruise Line raises prices for specialty restaurants, Wi-Fi